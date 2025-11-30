Agenda 111 Completion May Take 193 Years at Current Funding Levels

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Nwabiagya North has warned that Ghana’s Agenda 111 hospital project faces a dramatic timeline extension under the 2026 budget allocation proposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government. Frank Yeboah raised concerns that current funding levels could stretch the project’s completion to the year 2219.

Speaking during parliamentary debate on the 2026 budget on November 25, 2025, Yeboah criticized the government’s allocation of GHS100 million for completing 10 Agenda 111 hospital projects. He calculated that each hospital under the initiative carries an estimated cost of approximately GHS1.7 billion, bringing the total for all 10 facilities to roughly GHS19.26 billion.

The MP performed a mathematical projection to illustrate the funding shortfall. Dividing the total cost by the annual allocation produces a completion timeline stretching 193 years into the future. Yeboah questioned why the NDC administration was not prioritizing healthcare infrastructure development across the country.

The parliamentarian warned that without a substantial increase in funding, these hospitals will remain stalled indefinitely. This situation leaves numerous communities without access to essential healthcare facilities, perpetuating the infrastructure gaps the project was designed to address.

Agenda 111 was launched by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration in August 2021 under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The initiative responded to revelations during the COVID-19 pandemic that more than 100 districts and some regional capitals lacked hospital facilities. The project encompasses 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in newly created regions, one regional hospital in Western Region, and three psychiatric facilities.

President John Dramani Mahama revealed in February 2025 that completing all unfinished Agenda 111 projects requires approximately $1.7 billion. During a meeting with the Christian Council, he acknowledged that the previous government spent $400 million on the initiative, yet no hospitals became fully operational. Nearly 90 facilities remain uncompleted, with some lacking basic medical equipment and infrastructure.

The Ministry of Health reported in March 2025 that three hospitals previously commissioned at Trede, Kokoben, and Ahanta remain under construction at 95 percent completion. These facilities lack key infrastructure including medical gas systems, imaging equipment, laboratory equipment, mortuary facilities, and specialized medical equipment. Each requires an estimated $8.03 million to become fully operational.

Yeboah also raised concerns about the Ghana Gold Board allocation during his budget contribution. He noted that the GHS4.5 billion allocated for 2025 saw zero releases through the third quarter, despite government claims it would fully expend those funds by year end. The MP demanded explanation for the absence of any disbursement over nine months and cautioned against opaque last-minute fund releases that could fuel perceptions of misappropriation.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh previously explained that the 2025 budget represented a transitional document designed to maintain government operations. He stated this limited the ability to fully cover Agenda 111 projects and other healthcare commitments. The minister assured the public that the government remains committed to completing ongoing health infrastructure projects.

The 2026 budget allocates a total of GHS22.8 billion to the Ministry of Health, representing approximately 7.5 percent of total government expenditure. This marks a significant increase from the GHS17.8 billion allocated in 2025. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced plans to begin construction of six new regional hospitals in 2026 alongside completing the 10 Agenda 111 projects.

The Mahama administration has proposed alternative financing mechanisms including Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and collaboration with religious organizations. The president suggested that missions with existing hospitals in certain areas could partner with government to improve those facilities rather than constructing competing new hospitals.

However, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, the Ranking Member of the Health Committee, expressed skepticism about relying primarily on PPPs. He argued that private investors might prioritize profitable urban areas over rural communities, undermining Agenda 111’s core objective of improving geographical healthcare coverage in less endowed areas. Dr. Afriye called for dedicated funding through the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA), noting the previous administration used this mechanism to allocate $400 million for the project.

The debate highlights tensions between ambitious healthcare infrastructure goals and fiscal constraints facing the government. Most Agenda 111 facilities target rural areas currently lacking adequate medical services. The initiative includes state-of-the-art surgical theatres for maternity and obstetrics, isolation wards, and accommodation for medical personnel.

Construction progress varies widely across the 111 planned facilities. While some reached advanced completion stages under the previous administration, others remain at early phases. The lack of dedicated funding sources has been identified as a primary factor contributing to project delays.