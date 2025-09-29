AGCC Appoints Dr. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu Advisory Board Member

The Africa Global Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has announced the appointment of Hon. Dr. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu as a new Advisory Board Member.

According to AGCC, Dr. Oppong-Fosu’s appointment reflects his outstanding leadership, contributions to Africa’s economic growth, particularly in Ghana and his commitment to advancing U.S.-Africa trade, investment policy, and international economic development.

Chairman and CEO of AGCC, Dr. Olivier Kamanzi, congratulated Dr. Oppong-Fosu for the appointment which serves as a greater platform for more impact.

“Congratulations to Hon. Dr. Oppong-Fosu on accepting to serve at the Africa Global Chamber of Commerce. I have known him for over a decade as a fine public servant with strong values of good governance and leadership that inspire people globally. I am convinced that his principles will help shape the Chamber to further advance its mission. We warmly welcome him to the AGCC family.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Olivier Kamanzi and the AGCC leadership for the confidence reposed in me. I remain dedicated to fostering economic opportunities, promoting investments, and strengthening U.S.-Africa relations. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Advisory Board and contributing my experience to advance the Chamber’s vision,” Dr. Oppong-Fosu said in recognition and pledged his commitment to the new role.

Dr. Oppong-Fosu currently serves as Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. With over four decades of experience in governance and public policy, he has served under three Ghanaian presidents, holding key ministerial positions including Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Dr. Oppong Fosu brings a wealth experience for past positions held leadership positions such as President of UCLG-Africa, Vice President of UCLG, and membership on the UN Advisory Committee on Local Authorities.

He also chairs the Africa Global Emergence Centre, which works to strengthen Africa’s role in global development.