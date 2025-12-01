Agbogbloshie Kayayei Launch Sports Association with Tug of War

Female head porters at Agbogbloshie’s Kokomba Yam Market launched the Kayayei Games Club Association on November 30, 2025, marking a historic moment for the informal worker community as they organized their first sporting competition featuring tug of war, aerobics, and entertainment. The event brought together hundreds of participants and spectators in a celebration that combined athletic competition with community building.

The inauguration featured an exhibition of musical talent by popular musicians including Selection One, following an aerobics and functional fitness session led by Charles Owusu Ansah and his team. The day-long festival represented an effort by benevolent and community-oriented individuals to provide recreational opportunities for women who typically face harsh working conditions as manual laborers transporting goods on their heads.

Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of the Ghana Tug of War Association (GHATOWA), was represented at the event. The association has become a prominent force in promoting grassroots sports across Ghana since receiving recognition as the 50th sports federation from the National Sports Authority (NSA) in February 2023. Williams has organized numerous community sporting events through his organization Dreamland Sports Plus.

Mark Quarshie represented the Director General of the National Sports Authority at the ceremony and addressed attendees about the benefits of sports and recreation for community development and personal wellbeing. His presence signaled official recognition of the initiative to bring organized athletics to the kayayei community.

Hannah Yusif Hassan, representing the Minister of Sports and Recreation, commended organizers for their initiative and congratulated the competition winners. Her participation demonstrated government interest in supporting sporting activities among vulnerable worker populations who often lack access to formal recreation opportunities.

The highlight of the day was the thrilling tug of war competition, where teams Kanjool and Benafed defeated opponents Bigben/Naoloio and Nankpalrib by a score of two to zero. The winners received refreshments and cash prizes for their performance, providing tangible recognition for their athletic efforts.

Zeinab, who led the second-place team, explained they received information about the event at the last minute but decided to participate anyway. She expressed determination to prepare more thoroughly for future competitions by learning the rules properly, acquiring appropriate athletic wear, and training systematically to win the next event. Her comments reflected enthusiasm for continued participation in organized sports activities.

Organizers have already scheduled another competition for the end of December to determine who will emerge as the dominant team at Agbogbloshie. The quick scheduling of a follow-up event indicates strong initial interest and suggests the sports association may become a regular feature of community life in the area.

Kayayei, a term combining the Hausa word “kaya” meaning load or burden with the Ga word “yei” meaning women or females, refers to female porters who migrate from Ghana’s rural northern regions to urban centers seeking economic opportunities. These women transport goods and agricultural products to and from markets, typically carrying heavy loads in large pans balanced on their heads using moistened cloth coils as buffers.

The kayayei working at Agbogbloshie market face particularly challenging conditions. They toil in poor conditions with minimal income, often working long hours to earn meager amounts. Many sleep on market pavements without proper shelter and lack access to basic amenities. Their vulnerable status has made them targets for various social interventions over the years.

The launch of the sports association represents a grassroots effort to improve quality of life for these workers through recreation and community engagement. Sports participation can provide physical fitness benefits, social connections, stress relief, and opportunities for personal achievement that extend beyond their daily labor.

Previous government initiatives have attempted to address kayayei needs through hostel construction and skills training programs. In 2019, the government announced plans for a 600-bed hostel at Agbogbloshie to provide accommodation and training for vulnerable young women working as head porters. However, such projects have often faced implementation challenges and community tensions.

The Kayayei Games Club Association differs from top-down government programs by originating within the community itself. The bottom-up approach may prove more sustainable and responsive to actual needs of the women involved. Sports clubs created by participants themselves often generate stronger commitment and participation than externally imposed programs.

Emmanuel Olla Williams has built a reputation for organizing community tug of war events across Ghana. His association has brought the sport to festivals, schools, and neighborhoods, demonstrating how traditional strength competitions can build community cohesion while providing entertainment. Events like “Who Rules Chorkor” in 2018 established templates for neighborhood sporting competitions.

Ghana’s tug of war teams have competed internationally with notable success. At the 10th African Tug of War Championships in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, in June 2023, Akroso Senior High Technical School placed third in the men’s 640kg category despite competing against experienced teams from Uganda, Zambia, South Africa, and Nigeria. The bronze medal performance demonstrated Ghana’s growing capabilities in the sport.

The Ghana Education Service formally adopted tug of war in secondary schools in 2021, leading to greater participation and development of talent at the youth level. Several schools have since represented Ghana at continental championships, with Mamfe Methodist Girls’ SHS winning multiple medals at tournaments in South Africa.

For the Agbogbloshie kayayei, the sports association offers opportunities that extend beyond athletic competition. Regular sporting activities can help build leadership skills, teamwork capabilities, and confidence. Successful athletes from the community could potentially become role models for younger women considering migration to urban centers.

The December competition will test whether initial enthusiasm translates into sustained participation. Organizers hope to establish regular fixtures that give kayayei something to look forward to beyond their daily labor. Success could inspire similar initiatives at other major markets where head porters congregate, potentially creating an inter-market competition structure.

The November 30 inauguration marked a modest but meaningful step toward improving conditions for one of Ghana’s most vulnerable worker populations. Whether the Kayayei Games Club Association becomes a lasting institution or a brief experiment will depend on continued community support, effective organization, and the determination of the women themselves to maintain involvement despite demanding work schedules.