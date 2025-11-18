Agbeko Refuses Rehabilitation Despite Edem’s Intervention Efforts

Rapper Edem has expressed disappointment after attempts to enroll his colleague Agbeko in a rehabilitation program at Pantang Health Facility proved unsuccessful on November 17, 2025. The intervention followed a viral video showing Agbeko’s struggle with drug addiction that prompted widespread concern across Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Edem spent an entire day with Agbeko, taking him from a salon to restaurants before spending four hours at Pantang Health Facility, where Agbeko ultimately refused to enter the rehabilitation program despite professional guidance. The founder of Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) shared his frustration on social media platform X, noting that his team had exhausted all available options to help the struggling artiste.

The intervention effort comes weeks after a video shared by DJ Bridash on October 28, 2025, showed Agbeko approaching Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty on the street to request money for items. The footage depicted the rapper looking unkempt and desperate, triggering conversations about the challenges facing former musicians battling substance abuse.

Andy Dosty declined to give Agbeko cash, concerned that it might be misused given his history of drug abuse, and instead offered to buy him food. The media personality also reportedly offered to personally fund rehabilitation treatment, though that offer was also declined.

Edem wrote on X that the legal framework prevents family members from forcing someone into rehabilitation against their will. He thanked everyone who assisted in the intervention attempt and encouraged his followers to avoid drugs. The rapper leads VRMG, which has become one of Ghana’s prominent music collectives since he founded it following his successful solo career launch in 2006.

In the early 2000s, Agbeko was among the prominent faces in Ghana’s rap scene under veteran music executive Hammer, who featured him on projects for his Last Two Music imprint. The rapper gained recognition for his unique use of the Ewe language in his verses, carving out a distinctive identity in an industry dominated by mainstream languages.

Agbeko revealed during a Hitz FM interview that drug addiction had relocated him onto the streets and destroyed his home, savings, and social support network. He acknowledged earning money from his music career but explained that insufficient income combined with studio costs, living expenses, and eventually drug habits led to his downfall.

The struggling artiste disclosed experiencing severe memory loss that affected both his relationships and how others perceived him. Agbeko said he turned to small scale trading, selling clothes through an indoor boutique and sometimes carrying items around for people to purchase. He also mentioned spending time in prison due to behaviors linked to his addiction.

Pastor Washington, the chief executive officer of Chosen Rehabilitation Centre, offered to assist Agbeko during the Hitz FM interview, stating that it takes divine grace for someone struggling with substance abuse to admit their situation. The pastor outlined a treatment plan beginning with medical detoxification, followed by counseling, spiritual support, and skills development. He mentioned that Chosen Rehab has a recording studio where Agbeko could create inspirational music after completing detox.

Edem, whose real name is Denning Edem Hotor, rose to fame in 2006 with his hit single “Wotome Woshi” and joined The Last Two Entertainment Group that same year. The artiste from Dzodze in the Volta Region has won multiple awards, including Best International Act Africa at the 2015 Black Canadian Awards and Album of the Year at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for “Books and Rhymes.”

The situation highlights ongoing challenges within Ghana’s creative industry regarding mental health and substance abuse support systems. While several entertainment figures have expressed willingness to help, the unsuccessful intervention demonstrates the complexity of addiction recovery, particularly when individuals resist treatment despite available resources.

The entertainment community continues monitoring Agbeko’s situation, with many hoping he will eventually accept professional help. Edem’s public disclosure of the failed intervention attempt has reignited discussions about the responsibility of established artistes toward struggling colleagues and the need for more robust support structures within Ghana’s music industry.