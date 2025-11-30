Agbazo Robbery: Court Gives Rasta (Fumato) and Alkaline (Dzoka) 17-Year Jail Terms

The Amasaman Circuit Court has sentenced two men, Lawrence Fumato (Rasta) and Daniel Dzoka (Alkaline), to 17 years imprisonment each after they confessed to their roles in a robbery incident at Agbazo near the Golden Exotic Farm.

A police press release revealed that on November 12, 2025, the two attacked their victims with a pair of scissors and stole a Royal 150 motorbike, multiple mobile phones, and GH¢4,000.

Their arrest took place on November 17, 2025, following an intelligence-led operation.

The Accra Regional Police Command expressed appreciation to the community for its cooperation and urged ongoing support by reporting criminal activity to 18555 or 191.