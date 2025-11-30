Agbazo Robbery: Court Gives Rasta (Fumato) and Alkaline (Dzoka) 17-Year Jail Terms

Attractive Mustapha
The Amasaman Circuit Court has sentenced two men, Lawrence Fumato (Rasta) and Daniel Dzoka (Alkaline), to 17 years imprisonment each after they confessed to their roles in a robbery incident at Agbazo near the Golden Exotic Farm.

A police press release revealed that on November 12, 2025, the two attacked their victims with a pair of scissors and stole a Royal 150 motorbike, multiple mobile phones, and GH¢4,000.

Their arrest took place on November 17, 2025, following an intelligence-led operation.

The Accra Regional Police Command expressed appreciation to the community for its cooperation and urged ongoing support by reporting criminal activity to 18555 or 191.

