Agbana Pledges Support For Youth And Arts

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North in the Volta Region, Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, has reaffirmed his dedication to youth development and the promotion of talents in music and entertainment. He urged stakeholders within and beyond the constituency to support creative initiatives that can elevate both Ketu North and the Volta Region.

Speaking at the third edition of the Edem Agbana Carnival in Afife, the MP addressed thousands of patrons who gathered at the Afife School Park to celebrate culture and heritage through music and dance. The Carnival, first held in Dzodze in 2023 and later in Penyi in 2024, has grown into a major regional festival showcasing musicians, DJs, dancers, artisans, and entertainers.

This year’s event featured forty performers, lively street parades, food, and a festive atmosphere that united families and young people. The show began Friday evening and ran until early Saturday morning, with performances from Edem, Keeny Ice, Jah Phinga, Agbeshie, Chief One, Kpese Boii, Morgan Nero, and JJ Gonami.

The Carnival drew thousands from across the constituency, including youth impressed by the leadership of their first-term MP. Executives of the National Democratic Congress were also present, alongside more than twenty bloggers covering the event.

Hon. Agbana used the occasion to honour Producer Elorm Binni and Artiste Jonathan Nii Laryea (Jonila) for inspiring younger talents in the entertainment industry. He praised the chiefs and people of Ketu North for their support and thanked the youth of Afife for ensuring the success of the festival.

He pledged that the Carnival will remain an annual fixture, promising to continue addressing youth concerns and supporting their aspirations. The MP also presented a plaque to Musician Edem for his contribution to the arts, while the youth of Afife honoured him with a citation for his role in advancing development in the constituency.