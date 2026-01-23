Aftermarket Retailer Launches Golf GTI Anniversary Merchandise Collection

An aftermarket accessories retailer has launched a new merchandise collection celebrating the Volkswagen Golf Grand Touring Injection (GTI) model’s 50th anniversary in 2026, featuring apparel with the slogan “2FAST4U” aimed at enthusiasts of the iconic compact sports car.

GTI35.com, an online store specializing in Golf GTI accessories, released a range of shirts featuring the GTI 2FAST4U Racing Team logo. The collection includes t-shirts available in black and midnight blue with silver logos, as well as red and olive variants with black print.

The men’s t-shirts are offered in sizes medium to triple extra large, while a tailored black women’s version ranges from extra small to extra large. The retailer also stocks black long sleeved shirts and hooded sweatshirts featuring the same logo design.

Prices for the accessories start at 25 euros and are available exclusively through the GTI35.com website. The merchandise targets fans of the Golf GTI, which enters its eighth generation in 2026 as it celebrates five decades since the original model launched in 1976.

The Golf GTI has become one of the world’s most successful compact sports cars, with more than 2.5 million units produced since inception. Volkswagen officially celebrates the milestone anniversary in 2026 with multiple initiatives including the Golf GTI Edition 50, a limited production model delivering 239 kilowatts (325 horsepower).

The Edition 50 represents the most powerful production GTI to date, featuring a maximum torque of 420 Newton metres and a top speed of 270 kilometres per hour. The anniversary model accelerates from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 5.3 seconds and is already available to order in some European markets, with prices starting at 54,540 euros in Germany.

Volkswagen plans various national and international classic car events to mark the anniversary, including celebrations at Rétromobile in Paris from January 28 to February 1 and the Bremen Classic Motorshow from January 30 to February 1. Both events celebrate their own 50th anniversaries in 2026, coinciding with the GTI milestone.

The automaker will also introduce the ID. Polo GTI in 2026, transferring the GTI philosophy into electric mobility for the first time with an output of 166 kilowatts (226 horsepower). This marks a significant evolution for the GTI brand as Volkswagen expands its electric vehicle portfolio.

Thomas Schäfer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Volkswagen brand, emphasized that the GTI has represented more than just performance over five decades. He described it as a way of life uniting fans globally and an essential element of what makes Volkswagen strong as a brand.

The Golf GTI Edition 50 features exclusive design elements including five exterior color options. Pure white, Moonstone grey and Grenadilla black metallic are joined by two anniversary-specific colors including Dark Moss green metallic and Tornado red. Tornado red has been synonymous with high-performance Volkswagen vehicles since 1986, worn by models including the Golf II GTI 16V, Golf III VR6 and Golf VII GTI TCR.

An optional GTI Performance package exclusively for the Edition 50 includes performance chassis components, 19 inch alloy wheels, Bridgestone Potenza Race semi slick tires and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system. This package helped the Edition 50 achieve a faster lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife track than the all-wheel drive Golf R.

Production of the exclusive special model started in Wolfsburg at the end of 2025, enabling deliveries to customers from the first quarter of 2026. The Golf GTI Edition 50 comes standard with DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) adaptive chassis control, IQ.Light LED (Light Emitting Diode) matrix headlights, 19 inch Queenstown alloy wheels with red glaze varnish, a black painted roof and darkened side and rear windows.

The original Golf GTI launched in 1976 with 81 kilowatts (110 horsepower), revolutionizing the sports car segment with its combination of dynamic performance and outstanding value for money. The compact speedster turned the automotive world upside down, creating an entirely new category of affordable performance vehicles.

GTI35.com operates as an independent retailer catering to Golf GTI owners and enthusiasts, offering various aftermarket accessories, apparel and collectibles. The website stocks products ranging from clothing and watches to car care items and decorative accessories themed around the GTI brand.

The 2FAST4U Racing Team branding represents one of several merchandise lines available through the retailer, which has built a business around the dedicated GTI enthusiast community. The slogan plays on the GTI’s reputation for surprising performance and its appeal to driving enthusiasts who value speed and handling.

Volkswagen has not announced official GTI 50th anniversary apparel or merchandise beyond the Edition 50 vehicle itself. The automaker typically partners with licensed retailers for branded merchandise rather than selling directly through its own channels.

The GTI community remains highly active globally, with numerous owner clubs, online forums and enthusiast events dedicated to the model. Many GTI owners customize their vehicles and seek aftermarket accessories to express their connection to the brand’s performance heritage.