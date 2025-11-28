AFSA Podcast Examines US Agricultural Model Warning for Africa

Episode 15 of “The Battle for African Agriculture” features investigative journalist Stacy Malkan discussing how corporate influence shaped America’s food system and why African nations should resist similar pressures. The conversation explores genetically modified organisms (GMOs), pesticide use, and public health consequences that have emerged from industrial agriculture in the United States.

Dr. Million Belay, General Coordinator of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), hosted Malkan for the latest installment of the podcast series. Malkan co-founded U.S. Right to Know, an investigative nonprofit that exposes corporate influence over food systems and public health policy. She drew on her experience from GMO labeling battles in the United States to illuminate industry tactics.

Malkan explained how a handful of pesticide and food corporations shaped science, policy and public opinion using vast public relations operations. These companies deployed front groups, paid academics and aggressive attacks on critics to advance their interests. The strategy mirrors approaches previously used by tobacco companies to downplay health risks.

The journalist detailed what GMOs and chemical intensive monocultures have actually delivered in American food systems. Rising glyphosate use has accompanied the spread of genetically modified crops. Ultra processed diets have become dominant while chronic diseases surge across the population. Most GMO corn and soy end up feeding livestock, producing biofuels or manufacturing ultra processed food rather than nourishing people directly.

Malkan highlighted Mexico’s ongoing fight to defend native maize varieties against corporate pressure. She also discussed lawsuits against Bayer Monsanto over glyphosate and cancer links. These legal battles demonstrate growing challenges to industry claims about safety and benefits of chemical dependent agriculture.

The conversation positioned the United States model as a warning rather than a roadmap for Africa. Malkan shared what African governments and civil society should watch for as the same corporations turn their attention to the continent. Industry groups often present GMOs as solutions to food insecurity while downplaying risks and alternatives.

Building locally controlled, agroecological food systems offers a healthier and more democratic alternative, according to Malkan. These approaches prioritize small scale farmers, biodiversity and traditional knowledge over industrial models that concentrate power in corporate hands.

The podcast launched in August 2025 to examine colonial legacies in African food systems and promote agroecological solutions rooted in justice, biocultural diversity and food sovereignty. New episodes release every Friday on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and RSS feeds. Content also appears across AFSA social media platforms.

AFSA represents farmers’ organizations, non governmental organization networks, consumer movements and small scale producers across more than 50 African countries. The network has a combined potential reach of 200 million people. Dr. Belay also serves as a member of the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems.

The podcast series receives support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and TROCAIRE. Previous episodes have featured seed law experts, geneticists, geographers and legal scholars examining various dimensions of agricultural transformation in Africa.