AfroFuture Denies Firearm Incident Occurred at Festival Venue

AfroFuture Festival has issued a statement clarifying that a widely reported firearm incident did not occur on festival grounds, following the conviction of a man who fired shots during Nigerian artist Asake’s street tour in Accra. The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service confirmed that Abubakar Sadick, widely known as Cyborg, was convicted and fined GH¢24,000 for unlawfully firing a firearm.

The festival organizers stated unequivocally that the discharge of a firearm did not occur at AfroFuture, and there was no security action or disruption related to firearms on festival grounds at any time. The statement emphasized that AfroFuture operates with comprehensive safety protocols, including professional security teams, coordinated emergency response planning, and close collaboration with local authorities.

The incident occurred during activities surrounding the AfroFuture Festival held at El Wak Stadium, where Asake was the headline performer, but took place following his concert performance when the Nigerian artist embarked on a post festival street tour through several Accra neighborhoods including New Town and Nima. Massive crowds gathered during his street tour across Accra neighborhoods.

According to a press release issued by the CID on December 30, 2025, the arrest was carried out by the Police Cyber Vetting Team after footage circulated widely on social media showing Sadick discharging a firearm on December 28, 2025. The suspect was arrested on December 29, 2025, at Adenta for the unlawful possession and discharge of a firearm, in violation of the Firearms Act, 1962 (Act 118) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

Sadick admitted in footage that his actions were illegal but claimed they were done in honor of Asake, who performed at the festival. Addressing the media on Wednesday, December 31, CID Director General, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, said the court imposed fine has been fully settled and further disclosed that the court has withdrawn Sadick’s firearm license.

According to the CID, investigators retrieved the weapon seen in the video, a Derya MK 12 firearm, which has been secured as evidence. Police added that the gun is registered, but stressed that lawful ownership does not permit indiscriminate use.

President John Dramani Mahama weighed in on the case during a brief exchange with Asake at the Supercar Spectacle Sponsors Appreciation event on December 30. The President’s position was conveyed during the light exchange, days after the incident sparked public concern and police action. As President Mahama greeted Asake and members of his entourage at the event, he recalled the incident and asked if Asake was the one the guy fired the gun for, adding that the person ended up in trouble, triggering laughter among the gathering.

Asake pleaded with the President on behalf of Cyborg, explaining that the firearm was discharged in the excitement of the moment, and asked for leniency. President Mahama acknowledged Asake’s appeal but reiterated that no special treatment would be given and that the rule of law must prevail, saying the law is the law.

COP Donkor emphasized that the use of firearms in public spaces, even by licensed holders, is a serious violation of the law. She stressed that firearm licenses do not grant individuals the freedom to use weapons at public events and gatherings, noting that such actions pose grave risks to public safety.

AfroFuture stated it understands that misinformation can spread quickly and has since communicated to the Ghana Police Service that this incident did not happen at AfroFuture Festival. The organization wanted to reassure its community that AfroFuture remains a safe, family friendly environment rooted in celebration, culture, and joy. The festival expressed pride in the professionalism of its operations team and gratitude to everyone who helped ensure another successful and secure AfroFuture Festival.

The clarification comes as Culture Management Group LLC, the parent company for AfroFuture Festival, an annual festival located in Accra previously known as Afrochella, seeks to distinguish between incidents that occur on festival grounds under their security protocols and events that happen in public spaces outside their venue. The festival noted that the safety and well being of guests, artists, staff, and families is its highest priority, and it takes that responsibility extremely seriously.

Videos from the street tour showed the singer tossing cash to supporters and engaging with excited crowds as he moved through different communities. Asake’s visit to Ghana for the AfroFuture Festival generated significant excitement among fans of Afrobeats music.