Afrobeach Festival Takes Over Accra: Laboma Beach Resort to Host the Largest and Longest Detty December Experience

The heartbeat of Ghana’s festive season is set to erupt as Afrobeach Festival returns to Laboma Beach Resort for its biggest and longest Detty December edition yet. This year, the iconic beachfront will transform into a world of music, culture, sport, art, nightlife, and high-energy celebrations—creating an unmatched multi-day experience for both locals and the global African diaspora.

Designed as the ultimate holiday playground, Afrobeach Festival brings together curated cultural immersions, BikiniFest, Afro Rave, Beach Horse Racing, Bonfire Works Night, the All-White Party, vendor-powered activations, a bustling trade village, and an exciting lineup of beach sports including draughts, ludo, volleyball, boxing, and more.

“Afrobeach Festival is not just an event—it is a cultural movement that connects people, sparks creativity, and celebrates African identity,” organizers said. “This year’s edition elevates the festival to a global stage with expanded programming, greater vendor engagement, and a deeply immersive beach experience.”

Expected to draw thousands of attendees from Ghana and abroad, the festival is also positioned to significantly boost tourism, hospitality, local trade, and Accra’s entertainment economy—solidifying Laboma Beach as the capital’s premier destination for December festivities.

Tickets, vendor registration, performance information, and partnership opportunities are now available.

About Afrobeach Festival

Afrobeach Festival is Ghana’s flagship beach celebration—uniting music lovers, culture enthusiasts, families, travelers, creatives, and nightlife fans. Held annually at Laboma Beach Resort, the festival champions African culture, strengthens the local creative ecosystem, and provides vibrant opportunities for artists, vendors, and brands.