AFRIMA Shifts to January 2026 for Enhanced Celebration

The African Union Commission and the International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards have officially moved the 9th edition of the continental music celebration to January 7 through 11, 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, postponing from the originally scheduled November 2025 dates to allow for broader participation and what organizers describe as a more impactful showcase of African creativity.

The decision, announced Thursday following extensive consultations with partners, artists, and stakeholders across Africa and the diaspora, reflects strategic thinking about maximizing the awards’ global impact. Rather than rushing through a November timeline, organizers opted to invest additional time ensuring the event delivers the world class experience they believe African music deserves.

Angela Martins, Acting Director of Social Development, Culture and Sports at the African Union Commission, reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to celebrating African creativity through AFRIMA, noting the partnership aligns with the AU’s Cultural Policy for Africa and Agenda 2063. Those frameworks prioritize the creative economy as a driver for sustainable development, youth empowerment, and continental integration, making AFRIMA more than just an awards ceremony but part of a broader vision for Africa’s future.

Nde Ndifonka, AFRIMA’s Regional Director for Central Africa and Cameroonian musician popularly known as Wax Dey, explained that the January dates will enhance participation and ensure a stronger global showcase. His perspective carries weight given his dual roles as regional director and practicing artist who understands both the business and creative sides of the industry.

The week long celebration, held in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria as official host country and Lagos State as host city, will feature an ambitious lineup designed to engage the industry’s full ecosystem. Wednesday, January 7 opens with the Welcome Soirée for nominees, delegates, and international media, creating premium networking opportunities for artists, industry leaders, sponsors, and journalists converging on Lagos from around the world.

That same evening, the 9th AFRIMA Diamond Showcase will spotlight 15 undiscovered African talents, providing a performance platform that could launch careers. These emerging artists get rare access to the industry connections and audience exposure that can transform promising talent into mainstream success, making the Diamond Showcase one of AFRIMA’s most consequential components for Africa’s music future.

Thursday, January 8 shifts focus to business with the Africa Music Business Summit, AFRIMA’s signature conference for thought leadership and collaboration within the African music ecosystem. These conversations address real challenges facing artists, managers, labels, and distributors as African music continues its global ascent but still confronts structural barriers around royalty collection, copyright enforcement, and equitable partnerships.

Thursday evening brings the Music Icons’ Night, celebrating legendary figures who shaped Africa’s musical heritage. This tribute component acknowledges that today’s Afrobeats explosion and continental pride in African music didn’t appear from nowhere but built on foundations laid by pioneers who often struggled for recognition in earlier eras when African music faced marginalization globally.

Friday, January 9 embraces community engagement with school outreach visits, a host city cultural tour, and a courtesy reception with the Lagos State Government. The day culminates with the AFRIMA Music Village, an open air concert and festival arena bringing live performances to broader audiences beyond the industry insiders dominating earlier events. This public facing component helps AFRIMA connect with everyday music fans rather than remaining an insular industry gathering.

Saturday, January 10 hosts the Nominees and Industry Party, a glamorous evening honoring past winners, current nominees, and AFRIMA’s valued sponsors and partners. These relationship building moments matter significantly for an event that depends on sustaining partnerships across government, corporate sponsors, media platforms, and the creative community itself.

The week culminates Sunday, January 11, 2026 with the live AFRIMA Awards Ceremony at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, including a live Red Carpet broadcast and electrifying performances from some of Africa’s biggest music stars, with the ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries worldwide.

This year’s competitive landscape looks particularly intense. Burna Boy and Davido lead with five nominations each, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year, with Burna Boy’s “No Sign of Weakness” and Davido’s “5ive” earning recognition. The 2025 edition recorded 10,717 entries, the highest since AFRIMA’s inception 12 years ago, with a 13 member international jury shortlisting 343 nominees across 40 categories.

The competitive depth extends beyond Nigeria’s superstars. South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa, Morocco’s El Grande Toto, Senegal’s Mia Guissé, and Ghana’s Moliy each secured five nominations, demonstrating AFRIMA’s pan African reach. Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Tyla, and Eswatini’s Uncle Waffles earned four nominations apiece, while rising sensation Shallipopi grabbed four including Artiste of the Year, representing the new generation pushing African music forward.

The date adjustment carries practical advantages beyond just having more preparation time. January offers clearer calendars for international media, industry executives, and artists whose November schedules often clash with other commitments as the year winds down. Moving to January also positions AFRIMA as a strong start to 2026’s music calendar rather than competing for attention in crowded year end award season.

For Lagos, hosting AFRIMA represents significant prestige and economic impact. The influx of international delegates, media coverage spanning 84 countries, and weeklong programming showcasing Lagos as a cultural destination delivers value far exceeding the immediate event. It reinforces Nigeria’s position as the gravitational center of African music’s global breakthrough while giving Lagos visibility as a creative capital competing with Accra, Nairobi, Johannesburg, and other African cities for cultural influence.

The partnership structure, involving the African Union Commission, Nigeria’s Federal Government, and Lagos State Government, reflects AFRIMA’s evolution from a private sector initiative into something approaching an official continental institution. That AU imprimatur matters when AFRIMA seeks to represent all of Africa rather than just anglophone West Africa, ensuring representation across the continent’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

AFRIMA jury member Delani Makhalima described the 2025 nominees list as proof of African music’s growing global dominance, noting that after years of marginalization, African music has become a global force in just 12 years. That timeline is remarkable considering African artists now headline major international festivals, secure lucrative brand partnerships, and command streaming numbers rivaling established Western acts.

The record breaking entry numbers, 10,717 submissions representing the highest in AFRIMA’s history, signal the awards’ growing legitimacy and reach across the continent. Artists recognize AFRIMA nominations carry genuine prestige, translating into career momentum, booking opportunities, and industry credibility that justify the effort of submission.

Public voting, which opened September 10 and was scheduled to close November 30 before the date change, will presumably extend to accommodate the new January timeline, though organizers haven’t yet announced revised voting deadlines. This participation mechanism helps AFRIMA engage fans directly rather than relying solely on jury decisions, creating investment and anticipation as favorites compete for public support.

The decision to postpone, rather than proceed with November dates that might compromise quality, demonstrates organizational maturity. In an industry where rushed events frequently disappoint, AFRIMA’s willingness to adjust timelines to deliver properly shows respect for participants and audiences expecting excellence.

As January approaches, the additional preparation time should benefit everyone involved. Artists can refine performances, organizers can solidify logistics, sponsors can maximize activation strategies, and media can plan comprehensive coverage. The extra weeks could prove decisive in executing the kind of world class celebration that truly reflects African music’s current global status.

For African music’s trajectory, AFRIMA serves purposes beyond honoring individual achievements. It provides rare moments when the continent’s diverse musical traditions, from Afrobeats to Bongo Flava to Amapiano, share a unified platform. That visibility helps newer sounds find audiences while reminding the world that African music encompasses far more than whatever genre currently dominates international headlines.

The January 2026 celebration arrives as African artists continue breaking barriers globally. Whether it’s arena tours in Europe, collaborations with major Western artists, or African songs topping international charts, the momentum seems undeniable. AFRIMA’s role in channeling that energy, celebrating achievements, and pushing the industry forward makes these awards consequential beyond the typical self congratulatory industry gathering.