Afrigha Surrogacy Gains Recognition for Ethical Reproductive Care

A West African surrogacy agency is attracting international attention for its approach to assisted reproduction, combining what it describes as African hospitality with advanced medical partnerships.

Afrigha Surrogacy, founded by Akosua Nyantakyiwaa Asamoah, serves families from Europe, North America, Asia, and across Africa. The agency operates with a stated mission to “help create families while upholding dignity, respect, and transparency at every step,” according to Asamoah, who emphasized the organization’s adherence to Ghanaian law and international standards.

The agency has positioned itself differently in the reproductive care sector by treating surrogates as partners rather than service providers. Afrigha provides comprehensive health screenings, prenatal care, fair compensation, and psychological support throughout pregnancy and post-birth recovery. This holistic model addresses both the physical and emotional dimensions of surrogacy, creating what the agency believes is a more sustainable and ethical framework.

Medical excellence underpins the operation through partnerships with Lister Hospital in Accra and Kinderwens Kliniek in Aalen, Germany. These collaborations give clients access to advanced fertility treatments and have contributed to successful births across multiple continents. The dual-country medical network allows Afrigha to offer options that suit different client needs and circumstances.

Cross-border surrogacy involves complex legal considerations, particularly regarding citizenship and parental rights. Afrigha provides what it calls one-on-one guidance from initial consultation through birth and beyond, helping international clients navigate these challenges. The agency’s experience with multiple jurisdictions has become a key part of its service offering.

The surrogacy landscape in Africa remains relatively underdeveloped compared to established markets in the United States, Ukraine, and parts of Asia. However, Ghana’s legal framework and the country’s healthcare infrastructure have created conditions that could support growth in this sector. Afrigha is betting on this potential by investing in a new facility in Accra designed to centralize all services under one roof.

This planned center represents a significant expansion of the agency’s capacity and ambitions. By consolidating operations, Afrigha aims to improve coordination and patient comfort while positioning Ghana as a regional hub for assisted reproduction. The investment reflects confidence in both the demand for ethical surrogacy services and Ghana’s ability to meet international standards.

The agency’s business model rests on what it describes as cultural sensitivity and trust-building between intended parents and surrogates. This emphasis on relationships, combined with transparent practices, forms the foundation of Afrigha’s competitive positioning. Whether this approach can scale as the agency grows remains to be seen, but early results suggest there’s appetite for alternatives to traditional surrogacy markets.

Afrigha continues to navigate the delicate balance between commercial viability and ethical responsibility in an industry where those tensions often surface. The agency’s stated commitment to surrogate welfare, paired with its international medical partnerships, offers a model that other African countries might examine as they develop their own reproductive care sectors.