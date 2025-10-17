Afrifanom Foundation Intensifies Breast Cancer Awareness with Free Screening Exercise

As part of efforts to promote early detection and healthy living, the Afrifanom Foundation has organized a free breast cancer and general health screening exercise in Accra to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The exercise, held at the premises of Afrifanom Foundation Limited in Accra, attracted scores of residents who benefited from breast examinations, blood pressure checks, and other vital health screenings aimed at promoting preventive healthcare.

Spotlight on Breast Cancer Awareness

Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among women in Ghana, yet health experts insist that early detection can significantly improve survival rates.

The month of October, globally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, serves as a timely reminder of the need for regular screening, education, and prompt medical attention.

Director of Afrifanom Foundation, Ms. Ewura-Abena Gyankoma Afrifa, said the initiative forms part of Afrifanom’s broader mission to improve community well-being through impactful health and social interventions.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we wanted to take meaningful action—not just talk about awareness. This free screening is open to everyone because knowing your health status is the first step to saving your life,” she said.

Ms. Afrifa explained that although the exercise primarily targeted women, men were also encouraged to participate. “Men can get breast cancer too. We’ve already had about 20 men take part in the screening,” she noted.

She revealed that the foundation initially expected around 50 participants but recorded an impressive turnout of more than 60 people within the first few hours.

Ms. Afrifa reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to sustaining community health initiatives across Ghana, pledging to continue its outreach programmes to support underprivileged communities and promote preventive healthcare.

“We are committed to building healthier communities through education, outreach, and access to quality healthcare,” she said.

Health Experts Reiterate Importance of Early Detection

A medical officer with the Rural Health Foundation, Dr. Isaac Yeboah, who partnered in the exercise, underscored the critical role of early detection in reducing breast cancer-related deaths in Ghana.

“Most of the breast cancer cases we receive at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are already advanced because patients delay seeking medical attention. Early detection is the difference between life and death,” Dr. Yeboah emphasized.

He explained that the screening covered not only breast cancer but also other related conditions that could be managed if identified early.

“Once we identify potential cases in the community, we refer them promptly to the appropriate health facilities for further care,” he said.

Dr. Yeboah revealed that breast cancer remains the most common cancer affecting women in Ghana, accounting for a significant number of cases reported at major hospitals nationwide.

“We are making progress, but awareness must go beyond October. Regular screening and self-examination are essential steps to saving lives,” he urged.

Commitment to Community Health

Beyond its health outreach programmes, the Afrifanom Foundation has spearheaded several community development projects, including the construction of a bridge and guest house in Asante-Akim , and an eight-unit air-conditioned classroom block at St. Andrews School in the Ashanti Region.