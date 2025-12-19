AFRICOM Denies US Military Took Over Nigeria And Benin Airspace

The United States Africa Command has dismissed reports claiming the US military took over airspaces of Nigeria and Benin Republic, describing the allegations as false.

AFRICOM made the clarification on Thursday, December 18, 2025, while responding to an email inquiry seeking its official reaction to the reports. Spokesperson Kelly Cahalan signed the response denying that US forces carried out airstrikes or bombarded terrorists in the region. The military has not conducted any direct action or airstrikes in the region, according to Cahalan.

The command confirmed it is working with Nigeria and other regional partners to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation following directives from President Donald Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. AFRICOM stated its goal is to assist the Nigerian government in efforts to improve operations against violent extremist organizations including ISIS, JNIM and Boko Haram. The command emphasized that all US military activities in the region are carried out in collaboration with partner nations.

Cahalan stated that AFRICOM works closely with all partners in the region and conducts all activities with their knowledge and cooperation. The command declined to discuss specific details on planning efforts or specific missions. The clarification followed a report published by an online news platform on December 13 which claimed the US Air Force had occupied the airspace of Nigeria and Benin Republic and destroyed terrorist armouries.

The December 13 report, quoting an American security expert, alleged that US aircraft were operating above the Babana crossing, an area said to be used by armed groups to smuggle supplies. It further claimed that US troops had increased reconnaissance activities and carried out major attacks against militants without using Nigerian airports, alleging operations were launched from outside the country. AFRICOM’s response refuted those claims, stressing that no such airspace takeover or bombing campaign had taken place.

The timing of the false reports coincided with actual Nigerian military operations in Benin Republic during early December. President Bola Tinubu on December 8 confirmed that Nigeria deployed fighter jets and ground troops to help foil a coup attempt in Benin following two separate requests from the government of President Patrice Talon. Nigerian Air Force jets took over Beninese airspace to help dislodge coup plotters from the national television station and a military camp where they had regrouped.

The actual Nigerian military intervention in Benin Republic appears to have created confusion that may have contributed to false claims about US operations. Nigeria’s action came after Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note seeking urgent air support to safeguard constitutional order and ensure security of the population. The Nigerian presidency stated that ground forces were also deployed strictly for missions approved by Beninese command authority in support of protecting constitutional institutions and containing armed groups.

The foiled coup attempt in Benin occurred on December 7 when a group calling itself the Military Committee for Refoundation and led by Colonel Tigri Pascal announced the dissolution of national institutions, suspension of the constitution and closure of Benin’s land, air and maritime borders. The plotters cited deteriorating security in northern Benin and alleged neglect of fallen troops as justification for their action. Beninese authorities confirmed that 14 people were arrested in connection with the coup attempt, with most being active duty soldiers.

Nigeria’s intervention sparked debate about legal authority for deploying troops across borders. Constitutional experts noted that Section 5 subsection 5 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution allows the President to deploy armed forces outside Nigeria in consultation with the National Defence Council, with Senate consent required within 14 days of actual combat. The provision applies to limited combat duty due to imminent national security threats, with the Senate having seven days to approve or deny such deployments.

The Nigerian operation also created regional tensions when a Nigerian Air Force plane made an emergency landing in Burkina Faso on December 14 without prior authorization. Burkina Faso detained the aircraft and 11 military personnel, describing the incident as a violation of its airspace and sovereignty. The Alliance of Sahel States, comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, issued a joint statement calling it an unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law and aviation rules.

Burkina Faso’s territorial administration Minister Emile Zerbo stated that the plane violated national procedures when it flew into Burkina Faso without authorization, prompting security agencies to intervene. The AES placed its air and anti aircraft defenses on maximum alert with authorization to neutralize any aircraft violating confederal airspace. Nigeria subsequently apologized for the airspace violation and Burkina Faso released the detained personnel and aircraft.

The confusion surrounding airspace control in the region reflects broader security challenges facing West Africa. Multiple countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger and Guinea Bissau have experienced military coups since 2020, creating instability across the region. Benin had not experienced a successful coup since 1972, making the December 7 attempt unexpected.

AFRICOM maintains several partnerships across West Africa focused on counterterrorism training, intelligence sharing and capacity building. The command conducts exercises with regional militaries and provides equipment and technical assistance to improve capabilities against violent extremist organizations. These partnerships operate through bilateral agreements and regional frameworks including ECOWAS security architecture.

Terrorist groups including Islamic State West Africa Province, Jama’at Nasr al Islam wal Muslimin and Boko Haram continue operating across the Sahel region and parts of West Africa. These organizations have conducted attacks in multiple countries, displaced millions of civilians and threatened regional stability. International partners including the United States, France and other European nations have provided various forms of security assistance to affected countries.

The false reports about US military operations highlight challenges of information accuracy during complex security situations. Social media amplification of unverified claims can create confusion and undermine public understanding of actual military activities. AFRICOM’s public clarification aimed to correct the record and provide accurate information about its role and activities in the region.

US military presence in Africa has evolved significantly over two decades since AFRICOM’s establishment in 2007. The command coordinates security cooperation, military to military relationships, counterterrorism operations and humanitarian assistance across 53 African countries. AFRICOM headquarters are located in Stuttgart, Germany, with smaller presence in Djibouti and various liaison positions across the continent.

The command has faced scrutiny over transparency regarding its operations, force posture and contractor presence in Africa. Congressional oversight committees periodically review AFRICOM activities and funding levels. Recent years have seen debates about appropriate levels of US military engagement in Africa balanced against other global priorities and budget constraints.

Nigeria remains a key partner for AFRICOM given its size, regional influence and role in ECOWAS security efforts. The country hosts the largest economy in Africa and plays significant roles in regional peacekeeping and stability operations. US Nigeria military cooperation includes training programs, intelligence sharing and joint exercises focused on counterterrorism and maritime security.