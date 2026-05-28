Africa’s Trade Finance Gap Hits US$74bn Despite Bank Resilience

Africa’s unmet demand for trade finance ranged between $74 billion and $92 billion in 2024, even as African financial institutions demonstrated resilience in the post-pandemic period, the African Development Bank (AfDB) reported Wednesday at its 2026 Annual Meetings in Brazzaville.

The findings come from the fifth edition of the AfDB’s Trade Finance Report, covering the period from 2020 to 2024. The lower estimate of $74 billion represents 5.4% of Africa’s total merchandise trade value for 2024. The report also introduces, for the first time, a quantified assessment of the contribution of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to trade finance across the continent.

One headline finding shows commercial banks have continued retreating from African trade finance, intermediating just 23% of the continent’s trade over the five-year study period, down sharply from 40% during 2011 to 2019. Rejection rates for trade finance applications remained high at 37%, with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) bearing the worst of that shortfall.

The unmet demand did shrink, however, declining by nearly 10% between 2019 and 2024. The AfDB attributes this improvement to strong interventions from multilateral development banks, governments, export credit agencies and global banks. DFIs facilitated around $32 billion in trade finance annually between 2020 and 2024, accounting for approximately 3% of Africa’s total merchandise trade over the period. Without that support, the annual trade finance gap could have exceeded $100 billion during the same years.

On intra-African trade, the report delivers one of its strongest findings. Between 2020 and 2024, intra-African trade accounted for 34% of total bank-intermediated trade, representing an 89% increase above pre-pandemic levels recorded between 2011 and 2019. That growth points to deepening regional commerce even as global banks pull back from the continent.

The outlook carries real risks. Renewed geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions could reverse the progress made in narrowing the trade finance gap. Under a moderate to severe scenario, the gap could widen to between $86.6 billion and $102.6 billion by 2027, which would represent at least a 17.7% increase from 2024 levels and potentially erase a decade of hard-won gains.

Structural weaknesses also persist. Foreign exchange liquidity shortages have emerged as the primary barrier limiting banks’ trade finance growth, cited by 36% of surveyed banks between 2020 and 2024, up from 18% in the 2015 to 2019 period. Digital adoption remains low, with only 28% of banks reporting they had implemented digital tools or platforms for trade finance operations, largely due to high implementation costs and inadequate technology infrastructure.

Panel discussants at the report launch called for systemic solutions including the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD) to address the gap at continental scale, while also urging commercial banks to treat SME trade finance as a core business line and not a residual activity. The AfCFTA was cited as a key framework for accelerating the policy environment needed to close the gap sustainably.