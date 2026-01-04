Africa’s Private Debt Markets Set for Major Growth

Private debt markets across Africa are poised for significant expansion between 2026 and 2030, offering companies fresh alternatives to traditional bank financing, according to PwC’s (PricewaterhouseCoopers) latest report on global capital markets.

The report indicates that private debt markets will continue growing, giving African companies financing options beyond conventional banks. This shift could fundamentally change how businesses across the continent fund their operations and growth plans.

African companies operating in infrastructure, energy, technology, and financial services frequently encounter obstacles when seeking bank loans. Traditional bank financing often comes with high costs, stringent requirements, and demands for substantial collateral. Private debt presents a different approach, typically offering more flexible terms that align better with business needs.

Market data underscores the growth potential. The Middle East and Africa private credit market stood at approximately 45 billion dollars in 2024. Analysts project it will reach about 108 billion dollars by 2031, effectively doubling within seven years.

Activity in Africa’s private debt sector has accelerated noticeably. The African Private Capital Association (AVCA) reported that private debt deal volumes jumped by 23 percent in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, reflecting heightened investor interest. By the third quarter of 2025, deal activity had nearly equaled the full year total for 2024, demonstrating rapid momentum.

This expansion brings tangible benefits for companies. Private debt can deliver faster fund access, support growth initiatives, and assist startups and small businesses that struggle to secure traditional bank loans. Businesses can deploy private debt to finance new projects, expand workforces, or penetrate new markets.

The financing gap remains substantial. Africa accounts for roughly one percent of global corporate debt despite its economy representing over 2.5 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP). This disparity highlights the gulf between available capital and actual business financing needs. Growing private debt markets could help bridge this divide.

Local banks in numerous African countries have faced constraints in lending capacity, partly because governments absorb significant borrowing resources and banks operate with limited capital. Private debt can channel fresh investment from global sources to support business expansion without straining domestic banking systems.

South African private equity firms have embraced private debt beyond backup financing, using it to diversify investment portfolios. Many now fund growth projects and structured deals for businesses seeking extended financing periods.

For African businesses, private debt translates to quicker capital access, fewer restrictions than banks typically impose, and expanded options from international investors. As global capital markets evolve and investors pursue alternative assets, Africa’s expanding private debt market creates new pathways for companies to finance growth, fund projects, and extend operations across the continent.

The Stears Private Capital in Africa Activity Report for the second quarter of 2025 showed African private capital transactions climbed to 147 in that quarter, rising from 105 in the first quarter. Agriculture and energy sectors emerged as top destinations for debt financing, representing 40 percent of all debt transactions, with debt accounting for 85 percent of agriculture sector deals.

South Africa’s experience illustrates broader trends. Trading Economics data reveals that South African private sector credit increased by 5.86 percent year on year in August 2025. The South African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association found in its 2025 survey that local private equity firms increasingly view private credit as an attractive diversification strategy.

Credit funds, sometimes called debt funds or private credit vehicles, function as alternative investment funds typically backed by institutional investors or family offices. They invest primarily in debt instruments, generating returns through interest income and specialized credit opportunities. These structures offer lower risk profiles than equity funds because debt holders receive priority claims on assets.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) notes that while private credit investment by traditional institutional investors in Africa remains limited, the sector shows promising growth. African institutional investors held approximately 1.1 trillion dollars in assets during 2024, though concentrations remain high in select markets, particularly Namibia and South Africa.

Mezzanine financing has emerged as a particularly relevant solution for African mid cap businesses. It provides growth capital without the ownership dilution associated with equity or the strict limitations of senior debt. This hybrid structure combines debt and equity elements, delivering regular interest payments while allowing for equity linked returns.