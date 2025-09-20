Africa’s Premier Customer Service Summit Returns to Accra to Unlock the Future of Customer Loyalty on October 10th

Africa’s premier customer service event returns. The 4th edition of the International Customer Service Summit (ICUSS 2025) is set to take place on October 10th, 2025, at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

Under the powerful theme, Unlocking Customer Loyalty through Proactive and Predictive Service, the summit will gather Africas most forward-thinking business leaders for a day of transformative insights and global conversation.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts(MOTCA) and Ghana Tourism Development Company(GTDC), ICUSS 2025 is more than a conference; it is the cornerstone event celebrating Customer Service Week across the globe. It serves as a pivotal gathering for renowned business owners, CEOs, managers, and public office holders to chart the course for exceptional service delivery that drives growth and ignites profits across the continent.

This years focus on proactive and predictive service marks a significant shift from reactive support to anticipating customer needs before they arise. The summit will equip attendees with the strategies and tools to build deeper, more profitable customer relationships in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Leading this charge is the acclaimed keynote speaker, Dr. Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, a renowned leadership and business growth expert, other speakers include Lady Dentaa Amoateng,(MBE),Bright Ladzekpo, Nana Yaa Serwa Sarpong and Herman Wandji from Cameroon. Attendees will gain invaluable insights from his address, learning how to leverage new technologies and methodologies to exceed evolving customer expectations.

The summit is proud to be supported by a coalition of leading organizations, underscoring its national importance and cross-industry appeal.

We are on a mission to transform customer service in Africa, moving from a support function to a core business strategy that directly fuels loyalty and revenue, remarked Priscilla Wellington Asante, CEO for Customer Service Africa. ICUSS 2025 is the platform where this transformation begins. We are assembling the brightest minds to empower excellence in service and, ultimately, ignite profits for businesses ready to lead.

Partners include Green Trek Tours, AFRIMASS, Ellaven Consult, REPUTE-Burson, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Tourism Development Company, Ghana Hotels Association, STAMES, MNotify, EASTAGG, and Soul Impact. Sponsored by The African Regent Hotel and Leather On Call GH with Joy FM, Joy News, Joy Business, JoyPrime, GBC, and GhOne as media partners.

Secure your seat at the forefront of Africas customer service revolution. Registration is now open via the official portal: [https://register.eazytagg.com/oayj](https://register.eazytagg.com/oayj)

For registration assistance or to inquire about exclusive group packages, call 020 009 50 70 or 0242 861 098.

ICUSS 2025: Empowering Excellence, Igniting Profits.

About Customer Service Africa (CSA):

Customer Service Africa is a leading organisation dedicated to advancing the culture of customer service excellence across Africa. Through events, training, and advocacy, CSA empowers businesses and professionals to deliver world-class service that drives growth and builds lasting brand loyalty.