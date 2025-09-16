Africa’s Livestock Dilemma: Balancing Food Security with Climate Action

African livestock farmers face an urgent challenge that pits essential food security against mounting climate pressure, as emissions could triple by 2050 without intervention. Yet this week brought hope with the launch of a revolutionary approach that promises to maintain rural livelihoods while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The International Livestock Research Institute announced a three-year, US$3.35 million project funded by the Bezos Earth Fund and the Global Methane Hub that aims to develop low-methane livestock breeds specifically adapted to African conditions. This initiative represents a paradigm shift from previous approaches that often forced farmers to choose between environmental responsibility and economic survival.

Professor Kenny Mnisi from North-West University in South Africa emphasizes the complexity of this balance. Livestock farming serves as what he describes as “a real-time protein factory” that supports 12 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals while simultaneously contributing to climate change. The sector generates between 12%-20% of global greenhouse gas emissions, primarily through methane from ruminants and carbon dioxide from feed production.

In South Africa alone, livestock contributes approximately 32.5 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents annually, representing 0.4% to 0.5% of global emissions. While these figures may appear modest, they feed into South Africa’s position as the world’s 14th largest emitter, highlighting the cumulative impact across the continent.

The new project addresses a critical gap in existing climate solutions by focusing on indigenous African breeds that have evolved over millennia to thrive in harsh conditions. Unlike approaches that replace local animals with foreign breeds, this initiative harnesses genetic diversity already present in African livestock populations.

The implications are significant for the continent’s 200 million smallholder farming families who depend on livestock for survival. Improved productivity is expected to reduce methane production per litre of milk by about 20-25% over a five-year period, demonstrating that environmental gains need not come at the expense of agricultural productivity.

However, implementation faces substantial challenges. Many farmers remain unaware of the connection between their livestock and climate change, creating an education gap that researchers are working to address. Professor Mnisi’s team has established an Agrihub in collaboration with the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to bridge this knowledge divide through short learning programmes and collaborative initiatives.

The technical solutions being explored range from precision nutrition to biogas production from manure. Feed quality emerges as a crucial factor, with highly fibrous feeds producing larger volumes of greenhouse gases. This explains why tropical countries typically generate higher enteric gas emissions than temperate developed nations, making targeted interventions particularly important for Africa.

Recent research published in January 2025 reveals that climate change poses a significant threat to livestock production in East Africa, with major implications for food security, rural livelihoods, and greenhouse gas emissions. Without adaptive measures, livestock carrying capacity could decline dramatically, forcing difficult choices between maintaining animal numbers and preserving environmental integrity.

The timing of these initiatives reflects growing recognition that livestock systems in developing countries cannot simply adopt solutions designed for industrial agriculture in wealthy nations. African livestock serve multiple functions beyond meat and milk production, including savings accounts, insurance against crop failure, and sources of organic fertilizer.

Conservation agriculture, integrated crop-livestock systems, and carbon farming are among the practices being introduced to reduce the sector’s environmental impact. Animal nutritionists are deploying feed additives including enzymes, essential oils, and phytogenics to improve efficiency and reduce gas production.

The success of these efforts will depend heavily on coordination between policy makers, researchers, and farmers. Without farmer buy-in, even the most scientifically sound solutions will fail to achieve meaningful scale. The new CGIAR project recognizes this by prioritizing community engagement alongside genetic research.

Looking ahead, the project aims to create publicly available genomic data that will support widespread, low-cost breeding improvements. This open-source approach could democratize access to climate-smart livestock technologies, enabling even resource-constrained farmers to participate in emission reduction efforts.

The stakes extend far beyond individual farms or even national borders. Africa’s livestock sector sits at the intersection of global climate goals and local food security needs. Successfully navigating this challenge could provide a blueprint for sustainable development that other regions might follow.

As pressure mounts to reduce agricultural emissions globally, Africa’s approach to livestock management will likely influence international climate negotiations and funding decisions. The continent’s ability to demonstrate that emission reductions can coexist with poverty alleviation and food security may determine the feasibility of global climate targets.

The new initiative offers cautious optimism that this balance is achievable, but its ultimate success will depend on sustained commitment from researchers, farmers, and policymakers across the continent. For millions of African families whose livelihoods depend on livestock, the outcome of these efforts will shape both their economic future and the planet’s environmental health.