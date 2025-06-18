Africa’s Fraud Landscape Shifts as Synthetic Identity Scams Rise

New data from verification platform Sumsub reveals Africa’s identity fraud rate declined marginally to 3.42% in Q1 2025, masking a dramatic transformation in criminal tactics across the continent.

While traditional document forgery plummeted 82% year-on-year, synthetic identity fraud surged in key markets, signaling a new era of digital deception.

Nigeria and Tanzania bucked the regional trend with rising overall fraud rates (4.44% and 4.89% respectively), despite Nigeria’s 80% drop in document forgery. South Africa emerged as a success story, cutting total fraud by 26% and document forgery by 73%. The data exposes stark sectoral vulnerabilities – online dating platforms and professional services suffered nearly 6% fraud rates, while traditional finance saw a 35% increase in fraudulent attempts.

“Enhanced verification tools have decimated traditional forgery, but criminals now deploy AI-generated documents,” noted Sumsub’s Hannes Bezuidenhout. Tanzania’s synthetic fraud now exceeds 2% of verifications after 184% growth, while South Africa’s 480% surge in such scams from a low base underscores the rapid threat evolution.

The report highlights Africa’s participation in a global shift toward sophisticated digital fraud, requiring businesses to balance robust verification with regulatory compliance. As IT services achieved a 90% fraud reduction, the findings demonstrate how sector-specific solutions can effectively counter emerging threats.