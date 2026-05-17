Africa’s Financial Sector Faces Renewed Cyber Threat Surge

Africa’s financial services and government organisations came under intensified cyber pressure in April 2026 as global attack volumes climbed to an average of 2,201 incidents per organisation per week, a 10 per cent rise month on month and an 8 per cent increase year on year, according to new data from Check Point Research.

The findings, published on 14 May 2026 as part of Check Point Research’s Global Threat Intelligence Report for April, show that while Africa recorded a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in overall weekly attacks, the continent averaged 2,940 attacks per organisation per week, well above the global average and posted a month-on-month rebound consistent with a broader worldwide resurgence that affected every region simultaneously.

Angola and Nigeria led all 26 Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) countries surveyed in attack intensity, recording 4,599 and 4,469 attacks per organisation per week respectively, ahead of Russia at 3,418. Kenya ranked ninth among all surveyed nations at 2,244 weekly attacks, while South Africa placed 13th at 1,777. Within Africa, financial services and government emerged as the most heavily targeted sectors, followed by consumer goods and services.

Globally, the education sector topped the list with 4,946 weekly attacks per organisation, while government ranked second at 2,797 and telecommunications third at 2,728.

Lorna Hardie, Regional Director for Africa at Check Point Software Technologies, said “Africa’s rapid digitalisation combined with uneven security maturity continues to attract sustained adversary focus.”

Beyond raw attack numbers, the report identified a significant and growing threat from Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) tools used inside organisations. Check Point Research found that one in every 28 prompts submitted from corporate environments posed a high risk of sensitive data leakage, a pattern affecting 90 per cent of organisations that regularly use GenAI tools. A further 19 per cent of prompts contained potentially sensitive information. The average enterprise used 10 different GenAI tools during the month, with each user generating 77 prompts, a pace that consistently outstrips governance and security controls.

Ransomware activity also intensified, with 707 publicly reported incidents in April, up 5 per cent month on month and 12 per cent year on year. Business services accounted for the largest share of ransomware targets at 33.8 per cent of incidents. North America bore the heaviest regional burden at 46 per cent of cases, with the United States alone representing 41.6 per cent of all reported attacks globally.

Fifty-six separate ransomware groups were active worldwide during the month. Qilin led all operators with 15 per cent of published attacks, followed by The Gentlemen at 10 per cent and DragonForce at 9 per cent. The Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) model continued to drive expansion, with established platforms scaling through affiliate recruitment while smaller groups maintained persistent pressure across industries.