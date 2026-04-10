Africa’s Eurobond Return Comes at a Steep Price

African governments are regaining entry into international debt markets after a prolonged freeze, but the price of that re-entry is high and the benefits remain unevenly distributed across the continent.

African sovereigns raised approximately 5.4 billion United States dollars in Eurobonds by the end of February 2026, led by Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, and the Republic of Congo, marking a tentative reopening of global capital markets after months of severely constrained access. Kenya issued a 2.25-billion-dollar dual-tranche deal to refinance upcoming maturities, while Côte d’Ivoire raised 1.3 billion dollars. The transactions drew strong demand, with several issuances reported as oversubscribed, signalling that investor appetite for African debt has returned but on terms that reflect a fundamentally changed risk environment.

Commercial long-term borrowing by rated African sovereigns is projected to reach 155 billion dollars in 2026, up from 140 billion dollars last year, driven roughly equally by maturing debt obligations and ongoing fiscal financing needs. The headline figure suggests a market normalisation, but analysts and multilateral institutions are cautioning against reading it as a return to the conditions that existed before the 2022 global rate surge.

Yields on recent issuances remain materially higher than the levels that prevailed before global interest rates tightened, reflecting a risk premium that investors continue to demand for frontier market exposure. The shift in market conditions means that access to capital is no longer the central constraint for the stronger issuers, affordability is. Higher coupon rates translate directly into elevated annual debt servicing costs, adding pressure to fiscal positions that are already stretched in many countries.

Credit rating outlooks have begun to improve for some countries, signalling cautious investor optimism, but access remains concentrated among higher-rated and reform-oriented economies. Countries able to demonstrate fiscal consolidation, credible debt management, or macroeconomic stability are leading the return to markets. For lower-rated or distressed economies, the window remains narrow, and continued reliance on concessional financing and multilateral support is the more likely path.

The global backdrop has reinforced these dynamics. Major central banks, including the United States Federal Reserve, have maintained a higher-for-longer interest rate posture, keeping global yields elevated and compressing risk appetite. Geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices have added to market volatility, prompting investors to demand greater compensation for holding frontier market debt.

Total outstanding African sovereign commercial debt is expected to rise to just over 1.2 trillion dollars by the end of 2026, equivalent to approximately 45 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), including short-term debt. For countries with significant external debt maturities concentrated in the near term, the combination of elevated rates and currency depreciation against the dollar could amplify repayment vulnerabilities.

The Eurobond revival also raises structural questions that go beyond market access. Much of the commercial borrowing being done across the continent is driven by the need to refinance existing maturities rather than to fund new investment or productive spending, a pattern that limits the development impact of market re-entry even as the headline numbers appear encouraging.

For African policymakers, the lesson of this moment is that sustaining market access will require more than a favourable external window. Investors are scrutinising sovereign risk more sharply than in previous cycles, and credibility, built through consistent fiscal discipline, institutional transparency, and reform delivery, has become the primary determinant of who can borrow, at what price, and on what terms.