Africa’s Digital Infrastructure Boom Masks Critical Connectivity Gaps

Africa’s digital transformation narrative typically celebrates fintech innovation, artificial intelligence adoption, and e-government initiatives. But beneath these ambitious plans lies an uncomfortable reality: the continent’s connectivity infrastructure, despite massive investment, remains fragile where it matters most.

Bayobab has successfully landed the 45,000 kilometer 2Africa subsea cable in Ghana and Nigeria, joining other major wholesale players like Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MainOne/Equinix, WIOCC, Orange Wholesale, SEACOM, and CSquared in laying down subsea cables, national backbones, and cross-border corridors. Their combined investments have already reshaped how millions of Africans connect to the internet.

Yet progress in coastal cities obscures persistent weaknesses inland, across borders, and in last-mile delivery. The result is a digital backbone that looks impressive on infrastructure maps but struggles to deliver the affordable, resilient connectivity that genuine transformation requires.

Ghana illustrates this paradox perfectly. From the first SAT-3 cable to multiple recent landings, Accra has positioned itself as one of West Africa’s most connected capitals. Bayobab’s 2Africa landing and MainOne/Equinix’s carrier-neutral data centre operations have strengthened the city’s claim to regional hub status.

But connectivity progress in Accra hasn’t translated to towns like Tamale and Bolgatanga in the north. The capital enjoys abundant subsea capacity while inland regions struggle with limited infrastructure and higher prices. It’s a pattern repeated across the continent: strong pipes to coastal cities, fragile foundations everywhere else.

Nigeria faces different challenges despite being Africa’s largest digital economy. Lagos hosts multiple subsea cables with major players all expanding their reach. Data centres are multiplying, and cloud adoption is accelerating rapidly.

MainOne Equinix Solutions has suffered three major fiber cuts since launching Nigeria’s first private sector submarine cable infrastructure in 2010, with each repair taking an average of six weeks or more. Fibre cuts, vandalism, and right-of-way disputes create outages that ripple through fintech systems, media streaming, and government platforms. Nigeria has built a giant network on surprisingly fragile foundations.

The scale problem isn’t about capacity but resilience. When critical fibre gets cut, which happens frequently, backup routes often don’t exist or can’t handle the load. The economic costs are substantial but rarely calculated comprehensively.

Côte d’Ivoire’s situation reveals another vulnerability. Abidjan wants to become Francophone West Africa’s digital capital, and infrastructure investments support that ambition. Bayobab brought 2Africa ashore, Orange Wholesale maintains deep roots, and consortium players are active throughout the city.

However, Abidjan’s hub narrative risks becoming what industry insiders call “all centre, no spokes.” Connectivity into landlocked neighbours like Mali and Burkina Faso remains thin, expensive, and politically complicated. If Abidjan becomes a fortress of bandwidth without affordable cross-border corridors, regional digital exclusion persists regardless of how impressive the coastal infrastructure looks.

Kenya and East Africa demonstrate how borders undermine connectivity economics. Kenya has long pioneered connectivity, with Mombasa serving as a landing point for multiple subsea cables. Bayobab’s new corridor linking Kampala, Malaba, and Mombasa represents a milestone, offering Uganda its shortest, highest-capacity path to the ocean. Liquid’s Cape-to-Cairo vision and SEACOM’s subsea system deepen regional resilience.

But every time fibre crosses into Uganda, Rwanda, or the Democratic Republic of Congo, costs and latency rise because of tariffs, permits, and regulatory mismatches. East Africa’s “digital corridors” too often become digital dead ends at national boundaries. Technical infrastructure exists; political and regulatory barriers prevent it from functioning efficiently.

These country-specific challenges point to broader structural gaps across Africa’s connectivity landscape. The continent has moved rapidly from single-cable fragility to a multi-player ecosystem with legitimate global-class ambitions. That represents genuine progress worth celebrating.

What’s missing, however, might matter more than what’s been built. Neutral Internet Exchange Points and data centres remain scarce, forcing local traffic to detour internationally and raising costs unnecessarily. Price transparency barely exists, making it difficult for businesses and governments to evaluate whether they’re getting fair value.

Perhaps most critically, wholesale infrastructure projects rarely connect directly to universal access outcomes. Companies lay cables where commercial returns look promising, which makes business sense but leaves vast populations unserved. Without explicit policy linkages between wholesale investment and retail inclusion, the connectivity gap widens even as infrastructure improves.

Regulators could address some gaps through creative policy. Ghana might tie new subsea capacity to inland obligations, using capacity auctions or universal service subsidies to extend benefits nationwide. Nigeria desperately needs a national fibre resilience charter covering duct sharing, faster permitting, and joint protection investments to stabilize its backbone.

The Economic Community of West African States could treat fibre like highways, harmonizing tariffs and rights-of-way so hub benefits in cities like Abidjan spill into the Sahel. The African Continental Free Trade Area can champion digital trade corridors with harmonized rules and service-level agreements that keep latency low and prices competitive across borders.

Whether policymakers will embrace these approaches remains uncertain. Infrastructure companies understandably focus on commercial viability rather than social outcomes. Governments often lack technical capacity to design effective regulatory interventions. Regional bodies struggle with enforcement even when agreements exist on paper.

The risk is that Africa’s digital backbone develops unevenly, creating islands of excellent connectivity surrounded by seas of digital poverty. Coastal cities with multiple subsea cable landings thrive while inland regions struggle. Capital cities attract data centre investment while secondary towns make do with aging infrastructure. Cross-border corridors exist technically but remain economically unviable because of regulatory barriers.

This matters enormously for Africa’s development trajectory. Digital transformation isn’t optional anymore; it’s fundamental to competitiveness in virtually every sector. Agriculture needs precision farming data. Manufacturing requires supply chain visibility. Financial services depend on reliable payments infrastructure. Education increasingly happens online. Healthcare uses telemedicine. Government services migrate to digital platforms.

None of it works without connectivity that’s not just available but affordable, reliable, and ubiquitous. A backbone that serves only coastal elites and capital city residents leaves the majority of Africans excluded from digital economy opportunities.

What makes the current moment particularly critical is that the infrastructure is actually being built. Companies are investing billions in subsea cables, terrestrial fibre, and data centres. The question isn’t whether Africa will have digital infrastructure but whether that infrastructure will be governed well enough to deliver inclusive transformation.

Governance matters as much as engineering. Open access requirements ensure competition that drives down prices. Resilience standards reduce economically damaging outages. Universal service obligations extend connectivity beyond commercially attractive areas. Price transparency enables informed policy decisions. Cross-border harmonization unlocks regional scale benefits.

The pipes are being laid impressively across the continent. Bayobab’s pan-African fibre push, Liquid’s cross-continental routes, MainOne/Equinix’s neutral data centres, WIOCC’s open-access model, each has genuinely moved Africa forward on connectivity.

But resilience, inclusion, and transparency can’t remain afterthoughts. The real task for policymakers and corporate boards is ensuring the next phase of Africa’s digital backbone gets governed as well as it’s being built. That means codifying open access, embedding resilience requirements, linking wholesale investments to universal access outcomes, and demanding price transparency.

Africa has built the pipes. Now comes the harder work of ensuring those pipes are strong enough, fair enough, and resilient enough to carry the weight of the continent’s digital ambitions. The infrastructure exists; what’s needed is the governance framework that transforms infrastructure into genuine transformation.

Without that framework, Africa risks building an impressive digital backbone that serves too few people, breaks too often, and costs too much. That would be a tragic waste of the massive investments currently being made and a missed opportunity for hundreds of millions of Africans who desperately need reliable connectivity to participate in the digital economy.