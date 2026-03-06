Africa’s Climate Finance Model Pays Out as Madagascar Cyclones Hit Hard

More than USD 29 million has been mobilised to support Madagascar’s recovery from two back-to-back tropical cyclones, in what disaster finance experts are describing as one of the clearest demonstrations yet that Africa’s pre-arranged climate risk financing architecture can deliver at scale when it is most needed.

Tropical Cyclone Fytia struck Madagascar’s north-west coast on January 31, 2026, with sustained winds of 150 kilometres per hour and gusts reaching 210 kilometres per hour, destroying thousands of homes and cutting road access across several districts. Less than two weeks later, on February 10, Intense Tropical Cyclone Gezani hit the island’s east coast near Toamasina, the country’s main port, with wind gusts exceeding 250 kilometres per hour, causing extensive damage across three districts in the Atsinanana Region and disrupting electricity, water networks and major roads.

The two cyclones collectively affected more than 400,000 people, killed at least 62 people, left 15 missing, injured more than 800, and caused widespread destruction of homes, roads, bridges and essential public infrastructure across 18 districts.

The financial response activated three complementary instruments. Madagascar’s government first drew on USD 19.9 million from the Regional Emergency Preparedness and Access to Inclusive Recovery (REPAIR) programme reserve, a World Bank initiative implemented by African Risk Capacity (ARC) Limited that provides rapid early response financing. The severity of the storms then triggered ARC’s sovereign parametric insurance coverage, releasing approximately USD 5.6 million, while USD 3.79 million was mobilised through replica insurance supporting humanitarian partners.

The speed of the response reflects years of institutional groundwork. Madagascar signed Africa’s first sovereign parametric flood insurance contract with ARC in January 2026, just weeks before the cyclones struck, adding a new layer of financial protection on top of its existing cyclone coverage. Since its founding in 2014, ARC Limited has issued more than 300 sovereign insurance policies covering droughts, tropical cyclones and epidemics, and has paid out over USD 250 million in claims.

Dr. Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, ARC Group Director General, said Madagascar’s preparedness had directly determined how quickly funds could be deployed. “Madagascar has demonstrated strong leadership in strengthening its preparedness for climate-related shocks and has been a longstanding and committed partner of ARC,” he said. “The resources mobilised today are the result of that collaboration and foresight.”

David Maslo, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Limited, said the Madagascar response illustrated the core case for layered disaster finance architecture. “Climate-related disasters require financing that can respond to different types of impact and at different moments of a crisis,” he said.

The humanitarian toll continues to deepen. At least 6,000 children were displaced by Cyclone Gezani alone, and nearly 29,000 were unable to attend school after 35 schools were damaged, 563 classrooms lost their roofs and 218 were destroyed. The response is further complicated by an ongoing Mpox outbreak in parts of the country, placing additional strain on health infrastructure.

The Madagascar payout carries direct relevance for Ghana and other African Union member states still outside the ARC risk pool. ARC currently covers 39 member states and has set a target of reaching all 55 African Union countries. Countries that join must maintain premium payments, hold a board-approved contingency plan, and use ARC’s proprietary Africa RiskView satellite rainfall platform as conditions of membership.