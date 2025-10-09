Africa’s Clean Air Funding Plummets as Fossil Fuel Aid Surges

International funding to combat air pollution in Sub-Saharan Africa collapsed by 91% in 2023, dropping from $129 million to just $11.8 million, even as financial support for fossil fuel projects surged 80% to $9.5 billion, according to a new global report released this week.

The State of Global Air Quality Funding 2025 report, published Wednesday by the Clean Air Fund, reveals that the world’s fastest urbanizing region now receives less than 1% of global clean air finance, despite bearing a disproportionate burden of pollution-related deaths. The stark imbalance threatens to lock African cities into decades of dependence on coal and diesel as infrastructure expands.

Air pollution causes 28,000 deaths annually in Ghana alone, with recent studies showing air pollution has emerged as the country’s top killer, surpassing HIV/AIDS, malaria, and road traffic accidents. Environmental scientist Dr. Frederick Otu-Larbi, a lecturer at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, recently highlighted these figures, emphasizing that air pollution remains a major health concern nationwide.

The funding collapse comes at a critical moment. In 2021, exposure to air pollution resulted in an estimated 1.2 million premature deaths across Africa and 54 million healthy years of life lost. With rapid urbanization, population growth, and industrialization accelerating, the financing gap could have devastating long-term consequences.

“The continent is urbanising at unprecedented speed, and if we let our cities grow on coal and diesel, we will lock in illness and inequality for decades,” said Vumile Senene, Clean Air Fund’s Country Lead for South Africa. “The 91% collapse in outdoor air quality funding to Sub-Saharan Africa last year is a wake up call. This is where investment is needed most: to save lives, protect health and create fairer, more resilient economies.”

The report found that some countries with the highest pollution levels, including parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, receive more fossil fuel-prolonging finance than clean air funding, perpetuating a cycle of vulnerability. This pattern directly contradicts global health priorities and climate commitments, creating what experts describe as a dangerous contradiction in development finance.

The $9.5 billion directed toward fossil fuel projects in 2023 represents more than twice the total allocated to clean air initiatives worldwide. This financial imbalance effectively subsidizes the very pollution sources that cause premature deaths, respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and developmental problems in children.

For Ghana specifically, the implications are severe. Air pollution accounts for over 30,000 annual deaths linked to related illnesses such as asthma, lung cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, according to recent research. The economic costs are equally staggering, with pollution-related health diseases causing significant GDP losses across African economies.

The funding crisis comes despite growing political recognition of the problem. Earlier this year, under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, clean air was made a standalone priority on the global environment agenda for the first time. At the World Health Assembly, governments pledged to halve deaths from air pollution by 2040, acknowledging the urgent need for action.

“South Africa has put clean air on the G20 agenda for the first time, and this year’s World Health Assembly target shows global recognition is growing,” Senene noted. “Now we need finance to follow.”

Without decisive financial action, those international commitments risk becoming empty promises. African cities continue expanding rapidly, with infrastructure decisions made today determining air quality and public health outcomes for decades. Choosing coal-fired power plants, diesel transport systems, and polluting industries now will be extraordinarily difficult and expensive to reverse later.

The report highlights that effective clean air interventions exist and have proven successful where implemented. Transitioning to cleaner fuels, improving vehicle emission standards, investing in public transportation, enforcing industrial pollution controls, and expanding renewable energy all reduce air pollution while creating health and economic benefits.

However, these solutions require upfront investment that many African governments cannot afford without international support. The 91% funding reduction leaves countries unable to implement proven interventions, even as they face mounting health costs from pollution-related diseases.

Ghana has taken some steps toward addressing air quality. The Environmental Protection Agency monitors pollution levels in major cities, though coverage remains limited. Regulations exist for vehicle emissions and industrial discharges, though enforcement capacity varies. Some initiatives promote cleaner cooking fuels and improved transportation systems.

Yet these efforts remain insufficient given the scale of the problem. Without substantial international financing, Ghana and other African nations will struggle to make meaningful progress against air pollution while simultaneously pursuing economic development and urbanization.

The financing gap also reflects broader inequities in global development priorities. While wealthy nations that historically contributed most to global pollution now enjoy relatively clean air, they provide minimal support for emerging economies to avoid repeating the same polluting development paths. This pattern perpetuates environmental injustice and undermines stated commitments to sustainable development.

Climate finance discussions typically focus on greenhouse gas emissions and climate adaptation, often overlooking air quality despite its immediate health impacts. The Clean Air Fund report argues for integrated approaches that address both climate and air quality simultaneously, recognizing that many solutions benefit both challenges.

African leaders and health advocates must now decide how forcefully to press international partners for increased clean air funding. The dramatic reduction suggests that air quality has slipped down donor priority lists, requiring renewed advocacy to restore attention and resources.

The World Health Assembly’s 2040 target for halving pollution deaths provides a concrete benchmark for measuring progress. Achieving that goal in Africa will require reversing the funding collapse and directing substantial new resources toward proven clean air interventions over the next 15 years.

For ordinary Ghanaians and other Africans, the stakes are deeply personal. Every day, millions breathe toxic air that damages their health, shortens their lives, and limits their children’s development. The funding decisions made by international donors and development banks directly affect whether families can breathe clean air or continue suffering preventable pollution-related illnesses and deaths.