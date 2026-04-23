Africa’s Banking Sector Tops US$100 Billion for First Time

The combined assets of the Middle East and Africa’s thirty largest banks have surged to levels that now rival established European markets, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s latest annual rankings, with Gulf lenders tightening their grip at the top while African institutions deepen their continental reach.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has claimed the regional crown for the first time, overtaking Qatar National Bank (QNB Group) to become the largest lender in the Middle East and Africa by total assets. FAB now holds approximately 398 billion US dollars in assets, driven by organic growth, strategic international expansion, and its central role in financing the United Arab Emirates’ infrastructure push. QNB, long the region’s dominant force, follows with assets of 357 billion dollars, backed by Qatar’s sovereign wealth and the country’s ambition to double gas production capacity by 2030.

Saudi National Bank (SNB), formed from the merger of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group, ranks third with 295 billion dollars in assets and remains the primary financing vehicle behind Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic transformation, including mega developments such as NEOM. Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic bank, holds fourth place at 218 billion dollars, while Emirates NBD of Dubai rounds out the top five at 211 billion dollars.

Africa’s banks feature prominently across the rankings, with South Africa’s Standard Bank Group maintaining its position as the continent’s largest lender at sixth globally in the MEA list, commanding 174 billion dollars in assets across operations in 20 countries. Standard Bank’s strategy of positioning itself as a trade corridor between China and Africa has strengthened its standing as the continent’s primary financial intermediary.

Egypt’s National Bank of Egypt, the oldest lender in the country, follows at seventh with 169 billion dollars in assets, supported by its role in financing Egyptian government development programmes and expanding financial inclusion across the country.

South Africa’s FirstRand, known for its multi-brand structure encompassing First National Bank (FNB), Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), and WesBank, holds ninth place with 94 billion dollars, while Absa Bank rounds out the top ten with 89 billion dollars. Since separating from Barclays, Absa has reoriented itself as a pan-African institution with a sharpened focus on high-growth markets including Kenya and Mauritius.

Morocco claims three entries in the thirty, with Attijariwafa Bank at 72 billion dollars, Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) at 54 billion dollars, and Bank of Africa at 42 billion dollars. Morocco’s lenders have expanded aggressively into Francophone sub-Saharan Africa, positioning the country as a financial bridge between the continent and Europe.

Nigeria’s banking titans also feature. Access Bank, which has pursued rapid expansion across West Africa through acquisitions, holds 26 billion dollars in assets at twenty-third. Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) follow with 22 billion dollars and 20 billion dollars respectively, while FBN Holdings, the parent company of Nigeria’s oldest lender First Bank, sits at 17 billion dollars.

Kenya’s Equity Bank enters the rankings for the first time at twenty-ninth with 14 billion dollars in assets, a milestone that reflects its transformation from a microfinance institution into a regional powerhouse serving East and Central Africa.

The rankings signal a deepening divergence between Gulf lenders, accelerated by state-backed investment mandates and economic diversification programmes, and African banks, where growth is being driven by digital transformation, expanding middle classes, and increasing intra-continental trade.