Africa’s Airlines Lead World Traffic Growth, Earn Almost Nothing

African airlines are forecast to earn just $0.40 per passenger in 2026 despite leading the world in traffic growth, as fuel costs overwhelm the gains from rerouted Middle East flights.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released the figures at its annual meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, projecting that African carriers will collectively post a net profit of $0.1 billion this year, down from $0.3 billion in 2025. The region’s net margin will fall from 1.6% to 0.2%, the weakest of any profitable region worldwide.

The numbers expose a sharp paradox. Africa is posting the fastest demand growth of any region, with passenger traffic expected to climb 10% in 2026. That growth is partly a product of the Middle East war: disrupted airspace has pushed some flights and passengers through African hub airports, lifting volumes. But the fuel price surge that created those disruptions is destroying the earnings from them. At $0.40 profit per passenger, African carriers take home less than one tenth of the $4.50 global average, and less than one twentieth of what North American carriers earn per seat filled.

The gap is widening on cost, not shrinking on revenue. Jet fuel prices have risen nearly 70% to an average of $152 per barrel in 2026, from $90 per barrel in 2025. African carriers entered the year with weaker balance sheets and lower aircraft utilisation than their global peers, leaving them with limited room to absorb that blow.

IATA said any financial gains in the region will concentrate among a small number of hub carriers with established connections to Europe and Asia. Smaller operators across the continent face the heaviest cost pressure with the least ability to adjust.

Structural problems run deeper than the fuel crisis. Fragmented airspace, weak airport infrastructure and limited cooperation across borders keep operating costs high and network efficiency low. Restricted access to capital makes fleet expansion and route development difficult even where passenger demand is growing.

The global picture is also under strain. IATA projects the industry will earn a combined net profit of $23 billion in 2026, roughly half the $45 billion recorded in 2025 and well below an earlier projection of $41 billion. “Airlines are bearing the brunt of the fuel price shock,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said.

The global net profit margin will fall from 4.2% to 2.0%. The return on invested capital, at 4.3%, is now below the industry’s estimated 8.5% weighted average cost of capital. Middle East carriers took the sharpest blow, swinging from a $7.2 billion profit in 2025 to a projected $4.3 billion loss in 2026. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America all remain profitable but at sharply reduced margins.

Total industry revenues are expected to reach $1.165 trillion, a 9.4% increase on 2025, but operating expenses are growing faster at 13%, to $1.117 trillion. For Africa’s airlines, the underlying math is blunt: the continent is generating the passengers without capturing the earnings.