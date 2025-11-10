Africare Edu Initiatives Supports 300 Students in Charti, Oti Region

Charti, a community within the Nkwanta South District of Ghana’s Oti Region needs immediate and urgent government intervention to develop otherwise this community will continue to limbo in despair.

The community lies between Kadjebi District to the North, the Republic of Togo (East), the Guan District (South), and the Biakoye District (West).

The major spoken language in the area includes Guan, Twi and Ewe.

Charti is very deplorable, no electricity, poor roads, unavailability of toilet facilities, lack of suitable water facilities with residents relying on the nearby river for their sustenance.

The natives have only one chip compound, a mud structure as a school with only three teachers all classes from kindergarten to class six.

Africare Edu Initiatives led by its Partnerships and Sustainability Manager, Justina Korkor Dadebo ESQ, recently visited the community last October as part of their community engagement and provided an intervention and a rapid educational support about 300 students in the catchment area.

These interventions according to the Sustainability Manager includes provision of text books and other learning materials.

This lack of development in the community brings into sharp focus the question of the right to education which falls under the sustainable development goal 4 which focuses on ensuring

inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

It also, perhaps questions the commitment and variability of successive governments to better the lots of it’s people highlighting the dangers of poverty and inequality among citizens and a great deprivation of even the basic necessities of life.

The people of Charti now feels isolated, left out and disappointed blaming the failure of Government’s to come to their aid and thinks if care is not taken a future dreadful catastrophe stares their community in the face.

Story by Malise Otoo