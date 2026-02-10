Africans Support Elections But Distrust Electoral Bodies, Afrobarometer Survey Reveals

Africans want to choose their leaders through fair elections, but a majority distrust the election management body charged with ensuring the fairness and transparency of their country’s elections, according to the latest Afrobarometer Pan-Africa Profile released on Sunday, February 9.

The report, based on 50,961 face-to-face interviews across 38 African countries in 2024 and 2025, shows that a large majority of citizens report participating in the electoral process, with more than half seeing their most recent election as largely free and fair, though confidence in electoral integrity has weakened.

On average across 38 countries, about 74 percent of Africans support choosing their leaders through regular, open, and honest elections, representing the majority position in every surveyed country, although support for elections has weakened over the past decade.

However, only about 38 percent say they trust their country’s electoral management body somewhat or a lot, raising concerns about public confidence in the integrity of democratic processes across the continent.

Ghana ranked fifth among African countries with the highest support for elections at 82 percent, while recording 60 percent of respondents rating the December 2024 election as largely free and fair. However, Ghanaian trust in the Electoral Commission stood at only 33 percent, reflecting a broader continental trend of declining institutional confidence.

Seven in 10 citizens said they voted in their country’s most recent national election, with self-reported voting highest among older age cohorts at 82 percent, rural residents at 75 percent, men at 74 percent, and citizens without formal education at 76 percent.

More than half of Africans, 55 percent, rated their most recent national election as largely free and fair, either completely or with minor problems, but 36 percent disagreed. Across 28 countries surveyed consistently since 2014 and 2015, the perception of free and fair elections has declined by seven percentage points.

The findings also highlighted underlying anxieties that persist around election periods. Substantial minorities of respondents reported fearing violence or intimidation during election campaigns and expressed doubts about whether their ballots were truly secret.

These concerns coexisted with strong feelings of political freedom. Most Africans said they were somewhat or completely free to join political organisations of their choice at 77 percent and to vote for any candidate without feeling pressured at 86 percent.

African elections have produced a notable series of peaceful transfers of power in recent years, including in Botswana, Ghana, Liberia, Mauritius, and Senegal. However, other contests have highlighted the fragility of election integrity in heavily manipulated elections in Cameroon and Guinea in late 2025.

The report underscored a deeper frustration with political representation. While more than three-quarters of citizens, 77 percent, believed that elected officials should follow voters’ demands, only 17 percent said their members of Parliament often or always do their best to listen to what ordinary people have to say.

Afrobarometer noted that the findings point to a paradox at the heart of African democracy, featuring strong public attachment to elections as the preferred method of choosing leaders, alongside persistent mistrust in institutions and outcomes. The report suggested that strengthening electoral management bodies and improving transparency could be critical to restoring confidence and safeguarding democratic gains.

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life. Ten survey rounds in up to 45 countries have been completed since 1999, with Round 10 surveys covering 38 countries.

National partners conducted face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice with samples of 1,200 to 2,400 adults that yield country-level results with margins of error of plus or minus two to three percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.