Africans Lead World in Community Engagement

Africans demonstrate significantly higher levels of community participation and collective action compared to citizens in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East/North Africa, according to a comprehensive new study released by Afrobarometer. The findings challenge common perceptions about civic engagement on the continent and highlight Africa’s robust tradition of participatory democracy.

The 2025 flagship report, titled “African insights 2025: Citizen engagement, citizen power: Africans claim the promise of democracy,” reveals that almost half of African citizens attended at least one community meeting during the previous year, compared to just 26% across Latin American countries.

The research, based on face-to-face interviews with over 53,000 people across 39 African countries, presents a striking picture of civic participation that defies stereotypes about political engagement on the continent. The comparative analysis draws on data from multiple regional survey organizations to provide the first comprehensive global perspective on citizen engagement patterns.

Community meeting attendance emerged as a particular strength for African citizens, with 48% reporting participation in the preceding year. This figure dramatically exceeds engagement levels in other regions and reflects what researchers attribute to Africa’s long-standing tradition of participatory and local democratic practices.

Collective action represents another area where Africans significantly outperform their global counterparts. The study found that 42% of African respondents joined with others to raise issues during the 12-month survey period, compared to between 12% and 17% across Asian, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries.

The research revealed an unexpected demographic pattern, finding that people experiencing higher levels of poverty were more likely to attend community meetings, join others in raising issues, and contact local leaders than their better-off counterparts. This finding challenges assumptions about the relationship between economic status and political participation.

Ghana mirrors these continental trends, according to country-specific data included in the comprehensive analysis. The report was launched in Accra on July 8, highlighting Ghana’s position within the broader African context of high civic engagement.

Traditional leadership contact represents another dimension where African citizens excel compared to their Asian counterparts, though Asians slightly lead in contacting members of Parliament. This pattern reflects the dual governance structures common across many African countries, where traditional and modern democratic institutions coexist and serve complementary roles.

Voter turnout statistics show Africa performing competitively on the global stage, with 72% of respondents reporting participation in their country’s most recent national election. This figure trails Asia at 81% but matches Latin America at 71% while significantly exceeding Middle Eastern and North African countries at 55%.

Political party affiliation follows similar patterns, with 41% of African citizens reporting party membership compared to 53% in Asia and 24% each in Latin America and the MENA region. These figures suggest robust political institutionalization across much of the continent.

Protest participation represents the one area where African citizens lag behind other regions, with 8-10% reporting demonstration attendance compared to 20% in MENA countries. Researchers suggest this pattern may reflect different political cultures and historical experiences with public demonstration.

The study’s methodology involved national samples of 1,200 to 2,400 respondents per country, yielding results with margins of error between 2 and 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Interviews were conducted face-to-face in respondents’ preferred languages, ensuring cultural sensitivity and accuracy.

Senior Analyst Rorisang Lekalake noted that voting remains the dominant form of engagement across the continent, while protesting represents the least common form of civic participation. The analysis also revealed generational differences, with younger Africans aged 18-35 showing lower participation rates except in protest activities.

The findings carry significant implications for understanding democratic development across Africa and challenge narratives that question the continent’s commitment to democratic participation. The research demonstrates that African citizens actively engage with democratic institutions and processes, often exceeding global benchmarks for community-level participation.

For Ghana specifically, these findings reinforce the country’s position as part of a continent-wide pattern of high civic engagement. The data suggests that Ghanaian citizens, like their continental counterparts, maintain strong connections to both traditional and modern democratic institutions.

The comprehensive nature of this research provides policymakers, development partners, and civil society organizations with evidence-based insights into how African citizens engage with democratic processes. The findings suggest that rather than needing external encouragement to participate, African citizens already demonstrate exceptional levels of civic engagement that could serve as models for other regions.