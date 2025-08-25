African Youth Champion Climate Solutions at International Symposium

Young people across Africa took center stage at a major climate justice gathering in Ethiopia, as continental leaders called for immediate action on environmental challenges disproportionately affecting the region.

The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance partnered with Addis Ababa University to host the fifth International Symposium on Climate Change, launching the latest cohort of the Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice program. Over 250 participants from multiple continents gathered for the two-week intensive training initiative.

Ethiopia’s Planning and Development Minister Dr. Fitsum Assefa emphasized Africa’s urgency in addressing climate impacts while the continent contributes only 4% of global emissions. Climate-related disasters cost African economies between 2-5% of GDP annually, creating disproportionate burdens for nations least responsible for environmental degradation.

“We will not sit back and wait for the world to respond—we shall act, and act now,” Minister Assefa declared during opening ceremonies. She challenged Africa to advocate for itself rather than depending on external responses to continental climate challenges.

The minister highlighted youth creativity and passion as essential drivers of climate solutions. “Strategies and programmes alone are not enough. It is the creativity, passion and courage of young people that will carry us forward,” she told symposium participants.

Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency representative Ayelele Kabede stressed the interconnected nature of climate challenges requiring comprehensive approaches. He emphasized “future thinking” as essential for understanding multiple potential scenarios rather than predicting single outcomes.

Danish Embassy Deputy Head Sebastian Lukas challenged governments to move beyond rhetoric about youth inclusion toward meaningful participation in climate negotiations. He called for genuine listening and representation of young voices in policy-making processes.

Dr. Mithika Mwenda, PACJA Executive Director, characterized current global challenges as a “polycrisis” involving climate instability, inequality, conflicts, and economic disruption. Despite these threats, he expressed confidence in African youth leadership and community solidarity.

“There is hope in the audacity of African youth, the bravery of social movements, and the solidarity of communities that refuse to surrender their future to despair,” Mwenda stated during opening remarks.

The Nairobi Summer School program, conceptualized in 2021, has trained over 2,000 youth from Africa, Asia, South America, and Europe. The initiative targets scholar-activists, community-based researchers, and climate justice practitioners from both Global South and North regions.

Participants engage in hybrid learning combining physical and virtual formats. The curriculum includes lectures, presentations, case studies, group exercises, and field visits designed to build comprehensive climate action capabilities.

The symposium’s theme “Aspiring a Livable Future: Youth-led Transformation in the Poly-crisis Era” reflects recognition that young people must drive solutions to multiple overlapping global challenges. Climate change intersects with economic instability, social inequality, and political conflicts across African nations.

Continental climate impacts include increasing droughts, flooding, and extreme weather events that threaten agricultural productivity and urban infrastructure. These environmental changes compound existing development challenges while requiring immediate adaptation and mitigation responses.

The training program aims to build capacity among emerging leaders who will shape climate policy and implementation across African countries. Participants return to their communities with enhanced technical knowledge and advocacy skills for promoting climate justice initiatives.

International partnerships supporting the symposium demonstrate growing recognition of African youth leadership in global climate responses. Development agencies increasingly invest in capacity building that empowers local voices rather than imposing external solutions.

The climate justice framework emphasizes addressing environmental challenges while ensuring equitable outcomes for vulnerable populations. This approach recognizes that climate impacts disproportionately affect marginalized communities requiring targeted support and representation.