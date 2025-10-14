African Youth Build Tomorrow’s Solutions Through Robotics Competition

The World Robot Olympiad has tripled its African footprint in just five years, bringing hands-on technology education to 40,000 young people across 14 countries this season. What started with participation from only five nations in 2020 has grown into a continent-wide movement that’s giving students real skills in coding, engineering, and artificial intelligence.

The competition now operates in 14 African countries with more than 40,000 participants in the 2025 season, up from just five countries in 2020. Over 2,000 teachers have received training to guide students through the challenges, with backing from Google and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. The support structure is helping young Africans develop technical capabilities that employers increasingly demand.

This year’s theme, “The Future of Robots,” has sparked workshops across the continent. In Tanzania, 56 students learned robotics fundamentals at a July bootcamp, including 20 with special needs, as they prepared for national finals held on 3 October. The inclusive approach reflects WRO’s commitment to reaching students from all backgrounds, not just those in well-funded schools.

African participants aren’t just learning theory. They’re building solutions for challenges they see in their own communities. Team FutureSight from Zimbabwe won their national senior category by creating an AI-powered voice assistant designed specifically for blind users. The team is now adapting the technology to work in local African languages, addressing accessibility gaps that multinational tech companies often overlook.

South Africa’s Karabo Rithuri shows how the competition creates lasting impact beyond trophies. She joined a pilot program at 13 and went on to represent her country at international finals in Malaysia. When her school discontinued robotics, she didn’t give up. Instead, she founded her own club with help from local sponsors, bringing the opportunity to township students who rarely get exposure to advanced technology.

“WRO gave me a voice, and now I want to help make things even better for the next generation,” Rithuri said. She now holds degrees in Finance and IT while serving as a competition judge and mentor.

The expansion comes at a strategic moment for Africa. The continent has the world’s youngest population, with a median age under 20 in many countries. As industries worldwide face shortages of skilled technology workers, Africa’s youth represent untapped potential. However, many students lack access to practical STEM education that goes beyond textbooks.

WRO addresses this gap through competitions that require students to design, build, and program robots to solve real-world problems. National champions will represent their countries at the WRO International Final in Singapore this November, competing alongside teams from more than 90 nations. The international exposure helps African students see themselves as equals in the global technology conversation.

Claus Ditlev Christensen, the organization’s Secretary General, emphasized the social dimension of the African expansion. Students aren’t just acquiring technical skills but also learning to identify problems in their communities and develop practical solutions. This approach aligns with how young Africans typically approach innovation, often prioritizing social impact over commercial gain.

The organization is expanding access through initiatives like WRO Learn and the Future Innovators Project. These programs bring robotics education to schools that couldn’t afford it otherwise, creating pathways for students in rural areas and underserved communities. The goal extends beyond producing competition winners to building a generation of problem-solvers who can drive Africa’s technology sector forward.

As automation and artificial intelligence reshape global job markets, the skills WRO teaches are becoming essential rather than optional. African students who master robotics and coding today will be positioned to compete for opportunities their parents never imagined. The question isn’t whether Africa can participate in the technology revolution but whether enough young people will get the training to lead it.