African writers urged to reclaim storytelling heritage as cultural appropriation threatens traditions

Literary leaders have warned that Africa’s oral traditions face appropriation by foreign writers unless the continent’s storytellers commit their narratives to paper and publish in indigenous languages.

The urgent call emerged during the Ama Ata Aidoo Creative Writing Competition and Awards at Accra’s National Theatre Exhibition Hall, where academics and publishers gathered to celebrate African literature while addressing threats to cultural preservation.

Professor Isaac Abeiku Blankson, Vice Chancellor of the African University of Communication and Business, highlighted how foreign writers have claimed African stories by simply documenting oral traditions first.

“We have been in parts of the world where foreigners came, took our oral stories, wrote about them, patented them, and they became their own,” Blankson told the audience. “Living in the United States, I was surprised to see that some of the stories that have been shared for centuries by our ancestors, forefathers, and mothers, all of a sudden, some people claimed them.”

The appropriation occurs because outsiders document and register African stories while the original communities rely on oral transmission. This legal reality means African communities sometimes need permission to use their own cultural narratives.

“If you do not write about you, somebody else will, and it will not be your story,” Blankson warned, stressing that written documentation provides legal protection for intellectual property that oral traditions cannot guarantee.

The event, organized by AUCB in partnership with Gemspread Publishing and the Pan African Writers Association, honored competition winners while addressing broader concerns about literary development across the continent.

Acting Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Kemi Wale-Olaitan described literature as the “Cinderella of academia,” noting that science and technology receive widespread support while literary arts remain marginalized despite their role in nurturing creativity and critical thinking.

She expressed confidence that consistent advocacy through initiatives like the Ama Ata Aidoo Awards could eventually change institutional attitudes toward literary investment and support.

AUCB lecturer and writer Nana Sandy Achampong raised concerns about language use in African literature, expressing shame that the literary discussion occurred in English rather than indigenous languages.

“People do not read because we are not writing what they want to read,” Achampong argued. “If we start writing about their realities, in their own languages and terminology, I promise they will read.”

His comments referenced this year’s publishing fair theme of inclusive publishing, suggesting that true inclusion requires literature in local languages that reflect readers’ lived experiences rather than colonial language frameworks.

Achampong identified the absence of a structured publishing industry as a major barrier to literary development. Until recently, no data existed on Ghana’s publishers, bookshops, or book production levels, making industry planning impossible.

Recent research by UNESCO and the British Council has provided baseline statistics that could guide formal literary industry growth. “Out of this will emerge a vibrant industry, because it starts from the writer, to the agents, to the publishers,” he explained.

The publishing infrastructure challenge extends beyond individual countries to affect continental literary development. Without robust local publishing networks, African writers often struggle to reach domestic audiences while foreign publishers may not prioritize authentic African perspectives.

The awards ceremony reinforced calls for institutions, governments and cultural organizations to invest in preserving Africa’s storytelling heritage through structured support for writers, publishers and literary education programs.

Speakers emphasized that literature serves as historical documentation, making its preservation crucial for cultural continuity. Oral traditions, while powerful, remain vulnerable to distortion and appropriation without written complementary records.

The evening’s discussions highlighted tension between preserving traditional storytelling methods and adapting to modern publishing realities that provide legal protection and broader distribution opportunities.

For African writers, the challenge involves balancing authentic cultural expression with practical considerations about language choice, market access and intellectual property protection in global literary markets.