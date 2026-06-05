African Women Reframe Climate Justice Through Healing and Storytelling

Around 30 women leaders, activists and artists met in Harare, Zimbabwe, on 1 and 2 June 2026 for an eco-feminist circle reframing climate justice around healing and women’s leadership.

The gathering, organised by feminist network Shine Collab with regional partners, traded conference halls for a creative sanctuary of cushions, candles, thread installations and community art tools. Organisers built the space to invite openness, arguing that durable climate solutions grow from relationships and collective healing as much as from policy debate.

Discussions centred on the barriers women still meet in leadership. Shine Collab executive director Dr Mela Chiponda told participants that representation alone changes little when underlying systems stay intact. The real task, she argued, is dismantling the practices and power structures that limit genuine transformation, not simply counting women in senior roles.

Energy poverty anchored much of the conversation. Nearly 600 million people, almost half of Africa’s population, still lack reliable electricity, and sub-Saharan Africa carries the largest share of the world’s energy-poor population, a gap that widened during the COVID-19 pandemic as electrification slowed. Chiponda framed the deficit as a deeply gendered story that stays invisible in the boardrooms and financing structures where decisions get made.

Participants tied violence against women to economic insecurity and social exclusion, especially in rural communities, noting that these overlapping pressures shrink both women’s safety and their room to lead. They also pressed a wider point: climate messaging must connect to daily life before communities will act.

“People need to see how climate change affects their daily lives,” said Tatenda Wachenuka, team lead at the Young Women’s Pink Foundation.

A recurring theme urged feminist organising to drop rigid agendas and hierarchies so dialogue can emerge naturally and draw in younger women and marginalised groups. Attendees examined community savings groups and lending circles as tools that build resilience, strengthen social bonds and move knowledge between generations.

The circle also showcased grassroots initiatives from Zimbabwe and Malawi, alongside documentary photography and storytelling that preserved narratives often missing from mainstream climate discourse. Organisers hope the work feeds broader conversations on ecological justice and women’s leadership across the continent.

The Eco-Feminist Circle forms part of a growing African movement that links environmental degradation, social inequality and gender injustice, and treats care, solidarity and creativity as central to climate action rather than separate from it.