African Women Demand Justice in Global Critical Minerals Race

As demand for critical minerals surges to power the global clean energy transition, feminist advocates across Africa are raising urgent questions about who truly benefits from the boom, arguing that the current model of mineral extraction replicates colonial patterns at the expense of women and local communities.

At the centre of the debate is Dr Mela Chiponda, Director of the SHINE Collab in Zimbabwe and a prominent eco-feminist scholar who has spent decades challenging the gendered impacts of mining and energy development. Drawing on lessons from a community renewable energy project in Bikita, Zimbabwe, a district also at the heart of the country’s lithium mining expansion, Dr Chiponda argues that women play a central but consistently unrecognised role in driving grassroots energy adoption, even as they bear a disproportionate share of mining’s social and environmental costs.

“The transition to clean energy cannot be built on the same extractive logic that has historically marginalised women,” she said. “This moment demands that we rethink power: who holds it, who benefits from it, and how women, particularly at the grassroots, can shape these systems.”

Across mineral-rich communities in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and the Great Lakes area, women continue to face displacement, environmental degradation, and the erosion of livelihoods linked to land and natural resource management. Despite being central to local economies, they are frequently excluded from negotiations over compensation, from ownership structures, and from decision-making processes at every level of the mining value chain. Feminist organisations also point to evidence from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where mining activity has been linked to pollution, child labour, displacement, and sexual violence, with women and children bearing the greatest burden.

Civil society groups, including eco-feminist networks operating across the continent, are now pushing governments, multilateral development banks, and private sector actors to adopt feminist principles in their climate and energy strategies. Their demands include gender-responsive budgeting, community ownership models, legal protection of land rights, investment in women-led enterprises, and full transparency and accountability in mineral extraction and processing at every stage.

Dr Chiponda emphasised that a truly just transition must go beyond technical fixes and economic growth figures to confront the structural inequalities that determine who benefits and who sacrifices. “We cannot talk about sustainability without justice,” she said. “Women are not just victims of these systems. They are leaders, innovators, and knowledge holders. But their voices must be recognised, resourced, and respected.”

Advocates plan to bring these demands to the Women Deliver 2026 Conference (WD2026), which takes place in Melbourne, Australia, from April 27 to 30. The conference, hosted by the Oceanic Pacific region for the first time in the event’s history, is expected to draw more than 6,500 advocates, policymakers, and civil society leaders from around the world.