African Weightlifting Youth Championship Kicks Off in Accra

Ghana’s capital set the stage for a vibrant celebration of strength and culture as the African Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championship commenced in Accra.

The opening ceremony at the Ga Mashie Hall, Trust Sports Emporium, featured dynamic performances by the Ga Mashie Dance Troop and melodies from the Ghana Immigration Service band, witnessed by traditional leaders including the Alajo Mantse and his entourage.

Fourteen nations—Ghana, Algeria, Botswana, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Eswatini, and Uganda—are competing through August 22.

The event drew significant sporting figures: African Weightlifting Federation President Khaled Mehalhe, Secretary General Ben Nunoo Mensah (also known as HRH Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Richard Akpokavie, and Ghana Weightlifting Federation President Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib. Ms. Veronica Commey, Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority, represented the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Hon. Shaib framed the championship as more than just competition. “This is a platform for inspiration, cultural exchange, friendship, and solidarity,” he declared, urging young athletes to compete with courage, fairness, and passion.

He emphasized that every lift contributes to their personal growth and the future of African weightlifting. GOC President Akpokavie formally opened the event, reminding participants to embody Olympic values: excellence, respect, and friendship. “Give your best and seize this opportunity,” he encouraged the young athletes.

Concluding the ceremony, African Weightlifting President Khaled Mehalhe expressed strong confidence in Ghana’s capabilities. Impressed by the organization and venue, he declared Ghana fully capable of hosting a future World Weightlifting Championship, marking a significant endorsement for the nation’s sporting infrastructure.