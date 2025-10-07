African Universities Need Ethical Leadership for Digital Era

A leading South African academic has warned that Africa’s future hinges on ethical leadership capable of navigating the complex intersection of technology, knowledge, and justice, as the continent accelerates its digital transformation amid persistent youth unemployment challenges.

Prof Linda du Plessis, senior deputy vice-chancellor of North-West University in South Africa, argues that African leaders must evolve beyond traditional political or institutional authority to become visionary stewards of digital transformation with unwavering commitment to ethical and inclusive innovation.

“Leadership without considering technology will become powerless; technology and knowledge without justice are dangerous, and ethical leadership stands at the intersection where innovation meets integrity and justice shapes the future,” she explains.

Her message comes as African universities grapple with integrating artificial intelligence and emerging technologies while confronting youth unemployment rates that remain alarmingly high across the continent. South Africa’s youth unemployment reached 62.2 percent in the second quarter of 2025, illustrating the magnitude of challenges facing educational institutions.

Prof du Plessis emphasizes that bringing AI into universities requires more than adopting technology. It demands ethical leadership that aligns innovation with human values and academic integrity, ensuring AI strengthens rather than compromises higher education’s core mission of equipping graduates with skills, knowledge, and critical thinking for an AI-driven world.

She cites corporate scandals including Enron’s collapse, the British Post Office scandal, and Volkswagen’s emissions debacle as cautionary examples of how short-term gains, ignored warnings, and entrenched unethical cultures can destroy trust, livelihoods, and public health. These lessons, she argues, African institutions cannot ignore as they navigate rapid digital transformation.

The convergence of ethical leadership, transformative education, and emerging technologies offers Africa a historic opportunity to reimagine futures not as replicas of Western models but as examples of resilience, creativity, and ethical progress, according to Prof du Plessis.

“Emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and big data can democratise and decolonise knowledge creation, enabling Africa to strengthen STEM fields and shape global discourse from its own epistemologies and lived realities,” she states.

However, she cautions that ethics must lead, not follow, technological advancement. Leaders must ensure equitable access, protect data, and prevent digital exclusion while fostering digital literacy and collaboration cultures that encourage innovation while protecting staff and students from harm.

One of the greatest challenges for African higher education leaders involves navigating political pressure in volatile economies while safeguarding academic freedom. Prof du Plessis notes that while education provides pathways to employability and should lead to job creation, youth unemployment cannot be attributed solely to educational institutions.

The problem also stems from poor economic growth, lack of basic services, and growing distrust in national leadership. In a digital era where public debates unfold online and universities face amplified scrutiny, leadership requires courage, foresight, and integrity.

Social media, with its real-time dissemination and algorithmic influence, has transformed how knowledge and narratives are produced. Leaders must own their stories to maintain trust and legitimacy in environments where misinformation spreads rapidly and institutional reputations can be damaged within hours.

Prof du Plessis argues that African leaders should harness technological innovations like AI tools to promote ethical discourse rather than viewing technology as neutral or inherently beneficial. The question isn’t whether to adopt new technologies but how to deploy them in ways that advance equity and justice.

New leadership skills must focus on navigating complexity, fostering cultural alignment, and guiding universities through constant technological evolution. The future of Africa’s higher education depends on leaders who can ensure innovation is anchored in justice and that digital transformation becomes a tool for equity, not exclusion.

Graduates from Africa should not become export products but stewards of Africa’s sustainability, Prof du Plessis emphasizes. This perspective challenges the brain drain narrative that has long characterized African higher education, where talented graduates often emigrate seeking opportunities unavailable at home.

For African universities, the challenge extends beyond producing employable graduates. Institutions must simultaneously prepare students for global careers while fostering commitment to continental development, a difficult balance when economic opportunities remain limited in many African countries.

The ethical leadership framework Prof du Plessis advocates encompasses academic honesty, social responsibility, gender equity, and future-focused vision. In public universities, it also requires probity, inclusivity, and transparency, qualities often tested by political interference and resource constraints.

She references Mahatma Gandhi’s observation that “the world has enough for everyone’s need, but not enough for everyone’s greed,” suggesting that ethical failures stem from prioritizing narrow interests over collective wellbeing. This philosophy resonates particularly in contexts where corruption and mismanagement have undermined public institutions.

The widespread lack of ethical leadership across organizations has led to declining trust and rising misconduct, problems compounded by rapid advances in generative AI that highlight gaps in existing governance frameworks. What constitutes good leadership becomes increasingly complex as technology reshapes expectations.

Prof du Plessis argues that leaders must guide others to serve effectively, protect human rights, and foster unity rather than division. Yet achieving these ideals requires institutional cultures that reward ethical behavior and punish misconduct, structures that prove difficult to establish and maintain.

For Africa specifically, ethical leadership is not optional but rather the compass that will ensure digital transformation fosters equity, academic freedom, and voice in global discourse. Whether African institutions can develop such leadership at scale remains among the continent’s most critical questions.

The challenges are immense. Political interference threatens academic freedom, funding constraints limit institutional capacity, youth unemployment undermines public confidence in education, and rapid technological change demands constant adaptation. Yet Prof du Plessis maintains that ethical leadership provides the foundation upon which solutions can be built.