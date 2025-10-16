African Union Suspends Madagascar Following Military Coup

The African Union has suspended Madagascar from its bodies with immediate effect following a military takeover that ousted President Andry Rajoelina from power. Colonel Michael Randrianirina will be sworn in as Madagascar’s transitional president on Friday, October 17, marking a dramatic conclusion to weeks of youth-led unrest that fractured the country’s institutions.

The military dissolved its high-level governmental institutions except for the lower house of Parliament, which voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina on Tuesday. Rajoelina was impeached by lawmakers after fleeing abroad during the weekend and has condemned the takeover, refusing to acknowledge his removal as legitimate.

The chain of events accelerated over a single weekend. The CAPSAT unit of the Madagascar Armed Forces refused to follow orders from Rajoelina on October 12 and urged the rest of the military to join the protests. Rajoelina fled the country on October 13, and from an undisclosed location ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly the next day, though the legislative body ignored his command.

The military intervention punctuated months of escalating civil unrest. Protests began on September 25 over water and energy shortages and evolved into broader demands for systemic change. The demonstrations, organized under the banner “Gen Z Madagascar,” drew diverse participants who united around demands for accountability. Protesters demanded better government and job opportunities, railing against chronic water and electricity outages, limited access to higher education, government corruption and poverty, which affects roughly three out of every four Madagascans.

The scale of Madagascar’s poverty crisis underscores the legitimacy of public grievances. Roughly 75 percent of the country’s 30 million people live in poverty, according to the World Bank. Young people faced particular hardship with limited employment prospects and deteriorating public services.

Randrianirina led a rebellion that sided with the protesters and ousted Rajoelina on Tuesday. Significantly, demonstrators responded favorably to his intervention. Although some suggest the military seized power on the backs of the civilian protesters, demonstrators cheered Randrianirina and other soldiers from his elite CAPSAT unit as they triumphantly rode through the streets of the capital Antananarivo on Tuesday.

Randrianirina, a former commander of the elite CAPSAT army unit, announced that a transitional committee led by the military would govern alongside a caretaker administration for up to two years before organising fresh elections. He told journalists the intervention was necessary to restore order and establish functioning governance.

The African Union’s response reflected institutional constraints and diplomatic complexity. A spokesperson for the AU told news agencies that Madagascar had been suspended with immediate effect following the ousting of President Andry Rajoelina, though the official communiqué from the AU’s 1306th Peace and Security Council session made no mention of a formal suspension, instead announcing AU Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf had called for a fact-finding mission to guide the AU’s next steps.

Youssouf urged a coordinated response involving the AU, the Southern African Development Community and the Indian Ocean Commission. His emphasis on regional cooperation highlighted concerns about Madagascar’s political trajectory affecting broader continental stability.

Randrianirina signaled openness to dialogue with continental authorities despite the suspension. Randrianirina told a press conference that the bloc’s decision was expected and said he was open to talks with the African Union. The military leader recognized that suspension carries significant consequences for Madagascar’s international standing and economic relationships.

The coup represents a troubling precedent for governance standards across Africa. The African Union previously suspended several other member states after military coups, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea. Yet Madagascar’s situation differs because the military intervention enjoyed substantial public support from civilians demanding democratic accountability.

Madagascar has been plagued by political instability, including assassinations, coups and disputed elections, since gaining independence from France in 1960. Rajoelina himself came to power through a 2009 coup that CAPSAT orchestrated. His decade-long presidency promised transformation but delivered persistent economic deterioration and institutional dysfunction, ultimately alienating the military faction that brought him to power.

Rajoelina continues to reject his ouster as illegitimate. He has condemned the takeover and refused to step down despite youth-led demonstrations demanding his resignation and widespread defections in the security forces. His position carries little practical weight given his absence from the country and the military’s consolidated control of state institutions.