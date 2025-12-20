African Union Consult Urges Trade Unions to Champion Continental Integration

The African Continental Union Consult has called on the Organization of African Trade Union Unity to lead the implementation of the African Passport and Free Movement Protocol, describing organized labor as critical to advancing continental integration and worker mobility.

Benjamin Anyagre Aziginaateeg, representing ACUC Ghana Chapter, issued the call in a position paper urging OATUU to prioritize domestication of the AU Decision on the African Passport tied to the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons. He argued that OATUU possesses immense yet underutilized mobilizing power across Africa’s formal and informal sectors.

According to the statement, “Africa does not lack vision, it lacks coordinated execution.” The paper emphasizes that organized labor has historically been a catalyst for political liberation and social justice and must now reclaim that legacy.

The African Passport was officially launched at the 27th AU Summit in Kigali in July 2016, while the Free Movement Protocol was adopted in 2018. These instruments are anchored in key AU frameworks including the Lagos Plan of Action from 1980, the Abuja Treaty from 1994, and Agenda 2063 adopted in 2013.

Economically, the African Passport and Free Movement Protocol are projected to boost intra African trade, stimulate investment and cross border enterprise, expand employment opportunities especially for African youth, and strengthen labor mobility and worker protections. When aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area, these instruments have potential to lift millions out of poverty.

However, progress remains slow due to persistent challenges including bureaucratic inertia, security concerns and limited political prioritization. The position paper argues these gaps demand organized labor advocacy precisely where OATUU must step in.

As a practical example, the paper cited the Ghana Burkina Faso Free Roaming Memorandum of Understanding signed November 21, 2025 between Ghana’s National Communications Authority and Burkina Faso’s ARCEP. This initiative enables seamless cross border communication without additional roaming charges, demonstrating that regional integration is possible when institutions act decisively.

The paper suggests extending similar logic to transport and vehicular licensing, proposing common registration systems with formats like AU-001-GH for Ghana or AU-001-BF for Burkina Faso. Such harmonization would deepen free movement while maintaining regulatory discipline and road safety standards.

ACUC urged OATUU to prioritize domestication of the AU Decision on the African Passport and Free Movement Protocol, accelerate national level implementation including passport issuance to citizens, and lead public education and stakeholder engagement to ensure broad citizen understanding and support.

Given its continental reach and organizational capacity, OATUU should serve as a strategic partner to states particularly in population data mobilization, worker registration systems and public sensitization. Issuance formats such as AU Passport Ghana or AU Passport South Africa remain consistent with national sovereignty while advancing continental identity.

The position paper argues that OATUU must transit from rhetoric to tangible action, aligning its mandate with core objectives of Pan Africanism. This includes identifying and amplifying African success stories, defending progressive integration efforts against resistance, and mobilizing workers as active agents of continental transformation.

The statement emphasizes that OATUU represents workers across formal sector, informal workers, peasant farmers, market women, artisans and allied labor constituencies. It must assert itself as a continental force capable of strengthening integration through organized labor solidarity, policy engagement and strategic social partnership.