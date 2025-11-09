African Union Commends South Africa’s Historic G20 Leadership

The African Union Commission has congratulated South Africa on assuming the chairmanship of the Group of Twenty (G20) for 2025, marking the first time the global economic forum’s summit will take place on African soil. The continental body issued a statement on Saturday expressing support for South Africa’s role in hosting the leaders’ gathering scheduled for November 22 to 23 at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

South Africa assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2024, and will hold the position through November 30, 2025. The African Union Commission (AUC) described the milestone as reflecting South Africa’s growing role in global governance and the continent’s increasing influence in international affairs.

The presidency arrives five years before the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda deadline, offering a platform to advocate for reforms benefiting developing nations. South Africa’s theme for its tenure, Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability, aims to address pressing global challenges while prioritizing African development goals.

The summit in Johannesburg will bring together heads of state and government representatives from 19 countries, the European Union, and the African Union. Major international organizations including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) will also participate in discussions focused on sustainable development and economic cooperation.

The AUC statement highlighted that South Africa has shown exceptional leadership in promoting the priorities of the Global South, advancing sustainable development, and strengthening inclusive global governance. The commission praised South Africa as a vibrant democracy that upholds equality, human rights, and the rule of law through its Constitution and policies aligned with the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

South Africa’s diversity was specifically noted, with the statement describing the nation as home to people of many races, cultures, languages, and faiths living together in unity. The commission characterized this inclusivity as a source of national strength and global admiration that serves as a model for promoting harmony and shared progress.

The African Union joined the G20 as a permanent member in September 2023 during the New Delhi summit, following advocacy from previous presidencies including strong support from India. This inclusion provides the continent’s 55 nations with collective representation at discussions shaping global economic policy.

South Africa’s presidency marks the fourth consecutive year of Global South leadership in the G20, following Indonesia, India, and Brazil. The troika system during 2025 pairs Brazil as the past chair, South Africa as current chair, and the United States as incoming chair for coordination purposes.

The African Union encouraged international partners to engage with South Africa and the broader African continent based on mutual respect, truth, and constructive cooperation. This invitation comes alongside efforts addressing debt relief, innovative financing mechanisms, and technology initiatives tailored for African development.

South Africa’s G20 agenda focuses on four main pillars: economic growth and employment, sustainable finance and investment, energy transition and climate action, and health and food security. These priorities align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the continent’s 50 year development blueprint for inclusive and sustainable socio economic transformation.

The presidency has involved thousands of Africans from various professional fields in G20 related activities over recent months. Conferences and consultative sessions brought together experts from across the continent to contribute ideas, ensuring Africa speaks with unified voice at international forums.

Sector specific meetings have taken place in multiple South African cities. Energy transition discussions occurred in KwaZulu Natal, water investment talks convened in Cape Town, and creative industries gathered in Durban to discuss funding for Africa’s growing film, music, fashion, and digital arts sectors vital for job creation.

Trade unions from around the world met in George, Western Cape, to develop a new social contract centered on solidarity and sustainability. Civil society campaigns continue running through November 2025 to rally Africans and the diaspora around the continent’s agenda.

The South African government budgeted 691 million rand, equivalent to approximately 38.7 million US dollars, for preparing and hosting G20 events throughout the year. Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong described the role as momentous for South Africa, Africa, and the developing world.

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated during his 2024 State of the Nation Address that South Africa would put Africa’s development at the top of the agenda when hosting the G20. The presidency aims to mobilize support for developing economies while advocating for global debt reform and fair treatment of nations regardless of economic status.

The G20, established in 1999 following the Asian financial crisis, initially served as a forum for finance ministers and central bank governors. In 2007, it evolved into a leaders’ summit addressing broader global issues including trade, climate change, development, health, and anti corruption efforts.

Member countries represent 85 percent of the global economy, 75 percent of world trade, and 67 percent of the global population. Besides South Africa, members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union and African Union.

South Africa’s approach incorporates the philosophy of Ubuntu, emphasizing interconnectedness within communal, societal, environmental, and spiritual contexts. Often translated as I am because we are, this principle guides the country’s pursuit of collective solutions to global economic and financial challenges.

The presidency includes engagement groups representing business, civil society, labor, parliaments, science, startups, and supreme audit institutions. South Africa has emphasized broad participation to confer greater legitimacy on the G20 as an organization and enhance outcomes from the leaders’ summit.

The African Union’s statement reflects hopes that South Africa’s presidency will advance concrete progress on issues affecting the continent, from infrastructure investment to climate finance. The summit’s location in Africa creates opportunities to showcase the region’s potential and attract international attention to development priorities.