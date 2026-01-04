African Union Calls for Dialogue After Venezuelan Crisis

The African Union (AU) has issued a statement expressing serious concern over developments in Venezuela following United States military operations that resulted in the reported capture of President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday.

The continental body released a communiqué monitoring events in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, where overnight strikes targeted military installations around the capital Caracas. The statement referenced reports describing the detention of the Venezuelan head of state and attacks on government institutions.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to fundamental principles of international law, emphasizing respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. The AU stressed the importance of peaceful dispute resolution and urged all involved parties to uphold constitutional frameworks while promoting good neighbourliness and cooperation among nations.

According to the statement, Venezuela’s internal challenges can only find sustainable solutions through inclusive political dialogue led by Venezuelans themselves. The organization expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people while reiterating its commitment to promoting peace, stability, and mutual respect between nations and regions.

The AU called on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, responsibility, and respect for international law to prevent escalation and preserve regional peace and stability. The communiqué was issued by AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf from the organization’s headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

United States President Donald Trump announced the operation on Saturday, stating that Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were apprehended by special forces and transported out of the country. The operation followed months of escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas, including increased American military presence in waters near South America.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez appeared on state television condemning what she described as an abduction, declaring that Maduro remains the legitimate president of Venezuela. The South American nation declared a state of national emergency following the strikes, though casualty figures and full extent of damage remain unconfirmed.

The United States does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. American officials cited a 2020 narcoterrorism indictment as justification for the operation, with Attorney General Pamela Bondi announcing that Maduro would face charges in American courts. Trump stated at a subsequent press conference that the United States would run Venezuela until a safe transition could be arranged.

International reaction has been swift and divided. The United Nations Security Council plans to convene on January 5 at the request of Colombia, Russia, and China to discuss the situation. UN Secretary General António Guterres described the events as deeply alarming and warned they constitute a dangerous precedent, emphasizing the need for full respect of international law and the UN Charter.

Several nations have condemned the operation as a violation of international law. South Africa called for an urgent Security Council meeting, describing the action as a manifest violation of the UN Charter. France, Mexico, and Chile expressed opposition, with French Foreign Minister Jean Noël Barrot stating the military operation violated the principle of not resorting to force that underpins international law.

Other countries offered more measured responses. The European Union, through High Representative Kaja Kallas, called for restraint while noting the bloc’s position that Maduro’s government lacks legitimacy. Germany acknowledged the complexity of legal assessment while calling for political stability and an orderly transition.

Some nations expressed support for the American action. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed what he called the removal of a dictator, while certain Venezuelan opposition figures and exile communities celebrated the development.

Venezuela has been governed by the United Socialist Party since 1999, when Hugo Chávez took office promising to uplift poor citizens through what he described as a socialist revolution. Maduro assumed the presidency following Chávez’s death in 2013 and has led the country through years of economic crisis, mass emigration, and disputed elections.

The 2024 Venezuelan presidential election results were contested, with opposition candidate Edmundo González claiming victory based on alternative vote tallies. Multiple countries and organizations questioned the electoral process, though Venezuela’s National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner.

Legal experts have raised questions about the operation’s conformity with international law. The use of force against a sovereign state without UN Security Council authorization or clear self defense justification remains contested under the UN Charter. The precedent draws comparisons to the 1990 United States invasion of Panama that led to the capture of Manuel Antonio Noriega.

The African Union’s statement adds to a growing chorus of international bodies weighing in on the crisis. As a continental organization representing 55 member states, the AU has historically championed principles of non-interference and peaceful resolution of conflicts in accordance with international law.

Venezuela remains in a state of uncertainty as the international community grapples with the ramifications of the unprecedented military action against a sitting head of state.