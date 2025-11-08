African Union Backs Nigeria Sovereignty Amid US Intervention Threats

The African Union Commission (AUC) has issued a strong statement defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and rejecting what it characterized as unilateral threats of military intervention by the United States. The declaration, released Friday from Addis Ababa, came in response to recent American allegations suggesting Nigerian government complicity in targeted attacks against Christians.

The Commission expressed concern over external pressure on Nigeria and called for diplomatic engagement rather than military posturing. It urged the United States and other international partners to respect Nigeria’s territorial integrity while addressing security concerns through established diplomatic channels.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria is a longstanding and valued Member State of the African Union, playing a key role in regional stability, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping initiatives, and continental integration,” the AUC stated. The organization emphasized Nigeria’s contributions to African security architecture and its importance to continental cooperation.

The Commission affirmed that Nigeria possesses sovereign authority to manage internal affairs, including security, religious matters, and human rights issues, within constitutional boundaries and international legal obligations. It stressed that external involvement must not compromise Nigerian unity or territorial integrity.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s struggle with complex security challenges including extremism, banditry, and communal violence, the AUC advocated for strengthened regional and international cooperation. The Commission called for enhanced support to bolster Nigeria’s capacity to respond to insecurity, protect all citizens, uphold human rights, and prosecute those responsible for violence.

The statement rejected attempts to frame Nigeria’s security situation through a singular religious lens, warning that such oversimplification could prove counterproductive. The AUC cautioned that reducing multifaceted violence to purely religious narratives risks weaponizing faith and destabilizing communities further.

“Conflating all violence with a single religious-target narrative may hinder effective solutions,” the Commission stated. It noted that Nigeria’s security challenges stem from multiple interconnected factors including economic marginalization, resource competition, criminal enterprises, and extremist ideology.

The African Union highlighted constitutional protections for religious freedom in Nigeria, noting that the government has consistently rejected all forms of religious persecution. The Commission referenced Nigeria’s legal framework guaranteeing freedom of religion and belief as evidence of institutional commitments to pluralism.

The AUC pledged continued support to Nigeria through continental peace and security mechanisms, including capacity building programs and strategic partnerships designed to strengthen national institutions. The organization reiterated its commitment to assisting member states in promoting peace, security, human rights, and development while respecting sovereignty principles.

“The Commission remains committed to supporting Member States in promoting peace, security, human rights, and development, while upholding sovereignty and non-interference,” the statement concluded. The declaration signals African opposition to unilateral external intervention in member state affairs without regional consultation.

The United States government has not issued an immediate response to the African Union statement. Tensions between Washington and Abuja over religious freedom and security have escalated in recent weeks, with American officials expressing concern about violence affecting Christian communities in northern Nigeria.

Nigeria faces ongoing security crises across multiple regions, with armed groups, criminal gangs, and extremist organizations conducting attacks that have claimed thousands of lives in recent years. The violence has affected communities across religious and ethnic lines, complicating efforts to address root causes.