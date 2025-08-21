African Union and UN Migration Agency Strengthen Cooperation on Migration

The African Union and the International Organization for Migration have renewed their partnership to better manage human mobility across the continent.

The three-year agreement, signed during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, aims to ensure migration contributes to development and stability throughout Africa.

IOM Director General Amy Pope said the agreement reflects a shared determination to place migration at the heart of Africa’s development agenda. She emphasized that protecting migrant rights and investing in human mobility can unlock opportunities for millions while building resilient societies.

The partnership builds on existing frameworks including the AU Migration Policy Framework and aligns with global commitments on safe and orderly migration. It focuses on helping member states develop rights-based migration policies, promote regional integration, and leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area.

A high-level symposium brought together African diplomats, Japanese business leaders, and development experts to discuss practical solutions. Participants emphasized creating labor mobility initiatives that meet Japan’s skills demands while generating opportunities for African workers.

This renewed cooperation ensures migration remains central to Africa’s long-term development strategy, balancing economic opportunities with protection for vulnerable people on the move.