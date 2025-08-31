African Trade Unions Demand Continental Credit Rating Agency

Labour leaders across Africa are pushing for a homegrown credit rating agency by 2027, arguing that international firms systematically undervalue African economies and inflate borrowing costs.

The International Trade Union Confederation’s African branch made the call during a debt cancellation rally in Accra, where delegates criticized Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P Global for consistently branding African nations as high-risk investments.

Trade unionists argue these ratings create unfair lending conditions that punish African governments with elevated interest rates. The proposed African agency would provide more contextual economic assessments that account for the continent’s unique development challenges and opportunities.

The rating agency forms part of a broader financial sovereignty vision that includes an African Monetary and Stability Fund plus a continental Financial Stability Mechanism. These institutions would reduce Africa’s reliance on external creditors and give governments greater control over development financing.

“Global credit rating agencies have consistently misrepresented African economies, creating an uneven playing field,” ITUC-Africa stated during the rally. The organization believes African-led assessments would deliver fairer risk evaluations based on local economic realities.

Rally participants adopted several proposals to strengthen continental financial independence. These include mandatory publication of all loan agreements, banning predatory vulture funds, and issuing $50 billion in climate and social bonds by 2030 to boost domestic resource mobilization.

Labour representatives criticized existing debt relief mechanisms, particularly the G20 Common Framework, which they claim protects creditor interests while worsening African debt vulnerabilities. The framework has failed to deliver meaningful relief despite rising debt distress across the continent.

Delegates pressed governments to embrace the African Doctrine on Debt, which would exempt climate and security spending from debt sustainability calculations. The doctrine also seeks adjusted debt thresholds reflecting Africa’s demographic trends and growth potential.

Automatic debt standstills during economic shocks represent another key proposal. Such mechanisms would provide breathing room during crises without triggering default classifications that further restrict market access.

The movement reflects growing frustration with international financial systems that African leaders view as inherently biased against developing economies. Current rating methodologies often fail to capture Africa’s long-term growth prospects or account for external shocks beyond government control.

Civil society activists and workers from multiple countries attended the Accra gathering, highlighting continental unity around debt justice issues. The coalition seeks fundamental changes to global financial governance rather than incremental reforms.

Establishing credible African financial institutions requires significant technical expertise and capital investment. Success would depend on attracting skilled analysts and building trust among international investors accustomed to established rating agencies.

The initiative represents part of wider efforts to reduce Africa’s financial dependence on Western institutions and create more favorable conditions for continental development financing.