African Trade Union Leader Demands Rejection of Predatory Loans

Africa’s largest trade union confederation urged governments across the continent to reject loans with harmful conditions and renegotiate debt agreements that prioritize development over creditor interests, as the continent grapples with a $2.14 trillion debt burden.

Akhator Joel Odigie, General Secretary of the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation, delivered the appeal at a Pan-African Debt Cancellation Rally in Accra, warning that current lending practices undermine the continent’s development priorities and social progress.

The rally, held on Friday, August 29, 2025, brought together more than 3,000 workers, trade unionists and activists from across Africa to demand fundamental changes in how the continent engages with international creditors and manages its mounting debt obligations.

“Governments should reject loans with harmful, anti-development and anti-labour conditions; but where feasible, they can renegotiate for fairer, transparent, and pro-development terms,” Odigie emphasized during his address to the continental gathering.

The call comes against a backdrop of escalating debt pressures across Africa. According to recent data, the continent’s total public debt stock reached $2.14 trillion in 2024, driven by global economic shocks, climate disasters, and rising interest rates that have created what experts describe as a deeply human crisis.

Africa will pay out $163 billion just to service debts in 2024, up sharply from $61 billion in 2010, according to the African Development Bank. This dramatic increase has forced governments to prioritize debt payments over essential social services, with profound implications for citizens’ welfare.

The statistics reveal the devastating human cost of current debt arrangements. Seven African countries now spend more on servicing interest than on educating their children, while twenty-five channel more resources into debt repayments than into healthcare, highlighting the moral urgency behind the trade union’s demands.

Odigie directly challenged the conditions imposed by global financial institutions, arguing that requirements including austerity measures, wage freezes, privatisation, and social spending cuts have consistently harmed workers and citizens across the continent.

“These prescriptions weaken public services, shrink domestic industries, and deepen inequality. They treat economies like balance sheets, ignoring the human cost and the urgent need for structural transformation,” he argued, calling for a fundamental reassessment of lending relationships.

The trade union leader emphasized that rejecting harmful loans does not mean opposing development finance entirely. Instead, he advocated for negotiations that ensure borrowed resources serve people’s needs rather than punishing them through restrictive conditions that limit government policy options.

“Renegotiation is not about rejecting finance altogether. It is about demanding fairness so that borrowed resources serve our people, not punish them,” Odigie explained, outlining a vision for development-oriented lending that supports job creation, social protection, climate adaptation, and industrialization.

Transparency emerged as a central theme in Odigie’s recommendations. He called for adopting Debt Transparency Acts, mandatory parliamentary approval of all loan contracts, and union-led audits to ensure accountability in debt management processes.

“Too many of our governments sign opaque contracts that commit future generations to unfair repayment. We need openness, oversight, and citizen engagement at every stage of borrowing,” he insisted, linking harmful conditionalities to secretive debt management practices.

To strengthen Africa’s negotiating position, Odigie proposed developing an African Doctrine on Debt that would enable continental coordination in creditor negotiations. The doctrine would exempt climate and security-related spending from debt sustainability tests, enforce automatic standstills during crises, and establish Africa-wide standards for responsible borrowing.

“No African country should face creditors alone. Together, we can speak with one voice, strengthen our bargaining power, and prevent unfair conditionalities from undermining our sovereignty,” he argued, emphasizing collective action as essential for achieving fair debt terms.

Beyond immediate debt negotiations, Odigie outlined a vision for African financial sovereignty through indigenous institutions. ITUC-Africa advocates for establishing an African Credit Rating Agency by 2027, alongside the African Monetary Fund and other stability mechanisms to reduce dependence on external financial institutions.

“We must break free from the chokehold of biased global financial systems. By creating African-led institutions, we take back control of our debt and development,” he declared, positioning institutional development as crucial for long-term economic independence.

The continental debt crisis affects diverse countries with varying economic structures and development levels. However, common patterns have emerged, including unsustainable debt service burdens that crowd out social spending and limit governments’ ability to respond to citizens’ needs.

According to AFRODAD’s latest Debt Heat Map, at least twenty-two African countries are either already in debt distress or edging dangerously close to it, illustrating the widespread nature of the crisis and the urgency of proposed solutions.

The rally’s timing coincides with increasing international attention to developing country debt burdens. Global public debt reached a record $102 trillion in 2024, with developing countries borrowing at rates two to four times higher than those for the United States, making sustainable development investments increasingly difficult.

Odigie’s message resonated beyond technical debt management to fundamental questions about African agency and self-determination. He framed debt rejection and renegotiation as both economic necessity and moral duty, essential for protecting the continent’s development trajectory.

“The future of Africa cannot be dictated by unfair contracts. Rejecting harmful loans is both an economic necessity and a moral duty,” he concluded, challenging governments to prioritize citizen welfare over creditor satisfaction in debt management decisions.

The continental rally represents growing civil society mobilization around debt issues, reflecting widespread recognition that current arrangements are unsustainable and require fundamental restructuring to support rather than hinder African development aspirations.