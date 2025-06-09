African Trade Stalled by 60 Day Europe Shipping Detour 

Africa’s dependence on foreign shipping lines is obstructing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), according to industry stakeholders.

The 55 to 60 day transit time for goods travelling between Ghana’s Tema Port and Kenya’s Mombasa Port via European hubs exemplifies a critical barrier.

This reliance inflates logistics costs, extends transit times excessively and diminishes control over intra African trade routes, directly hindering continental economic integration. Francis Kojo Kwarteng, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), described the Tema–Mombasa shipment time as “ridiculous” and a threat to AfCFTA objectives.

“It is absurd that shipments from Ghana to Kenya must first be routed through Europe before reaching another African destination,” Kwarteng told the Business and Financial Times. “This detour is not just inefficient – it is a structural trade barrier that undermines our export potential.”

Logistical bottlenecks like this discourage trade in perishable goods and impose heavy costs, despite AfCFTA’s market access promise. As AfCFTA becomes operational, demands grow for an African owned shipping line to establish direct routes.

Analysts state such an initiative could drastically cut freight times, reduce costs, enhance regional competitiveness and retain profits within Africa by supporting domestic maritime enterprises.

GEPA data shows Africa accounts for 45 percent of Ghana’s Non Traditional Exports, with the ECOWAS region contributing 94 percent of exports under AfCFTA. However, trade with East, Central, Southern and North African markets remains underdeveloped due to persistent logistical gaps. GEPA’s effort to improve access, including a ‘Ghana Trade House’ in Nairobi modelled on the ‘China Mall’ concept, is jeopardized by the shipping durations.

“It currently takes between 55 and 60 days for consignments to travel from Tema Port to Mombasa Port,” Kwarteng noted, attributing this directly to the lack of a direct maritime route forcing transshipment through Europe. “This is precisely the kind of issue AfCFTA was created to address.”

While Mombasa and Tema are major regional gateways handling millions of tonnes annually, the near two month sea journey between ports separated by a six hour flight underscores the acute need for direct shipping links.

Kwarteng believes resolving this inefficiency could unlock substantial new markets for Ghanaian exporters. An African owned line would reduce foreign dependency, create local jobs, promote industrialization and retain capital regionally, he added.

The success of AfCFTA, the world’s largest free trade area by membership connecting 54 countries and 1.5 billion people, requires significant investment in trade enabling infrastructure beyond policy harmonization. Intra African trade constitutes only about 16 percent of the continent’s total exports, starkly lower than 55 percent in Asia, 49 percent in North America and 63 percent within the European Union.

Stakeholders at the Africa Unlocked Conference emphasized bridging this gap demands urgent improvements in transport corridors, digital payment systems and integrated exchange mechanisms. A robust African shipping industry is vital to connect markets, lower costs and transform the continent into an integrated economic bloc.