African Trade Fair Eyes US$44 Billion in Business Deals

Algeria’s capital will host thousands of business leaders next week as the continent’s largest trade exhibition opens with ambitious targets for economic integration.

The fourth Intra-African Trade Fair begins September 4 in Algiers, bringing together exhibitors and delegates from 75 countries under the theme “Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA.”

Organizers expect more than 1,600 exhibitors and 35,000 participants to generate business deals worth over 44 billion dollars during the seven-day event. Afreximbank leads the organization alongside the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat.

The fair positions itself as a catalyst for Africa’s economic transformation, targeting the continent’s 1.4 billion consumers and combined GDP exceeding 3.4 trillion dollars. Key sectors featured include technology innovation, automotive manufacturing, creative industries, and value-added industrialization.

Youth and women entrepreneurs receive special attention through dedicated programs designed to amplify their role in continental trade. The event will showcase African innovations across agriculture, sustainable industry, and digital technology sectors.

African innovations across technology, agriculture, sustainable industry, and creativity will feature prominently throughout the week-long program. Beyond traditional trade exchanges, the fair serves as a showcase for the continent’s growing technological capabilities and industrial advancement.

Continental integration remains the central theme, with exhibitors and participants working toward concrete agreements that support AfCFTA implementation. The framework seeks to create the world’s largest free trade area since the World Trade Organization’s establishment.

Country pavilions will display national investment opportunities and flagship products, creating networking opportunities between government officials and private sector leaders. The format encourages direct business-to-business connections that organizers hope will translate into long-term partnerships.

The Algiers location marks the fair’s continued rotation across African capitals, following previous editions in Cairo, Kigali, and Durban. This geographic diversity reflects the event’s commitment to showcasing different regional business environments and investment climates.

Trade fair success will be measured not only by immediate deal volumes but also by progress toward AfCFTA implementation goals. The continental trade agreement seeks to create the world’s largest free trade area by population and economic potential since the World Trade Organization formation.