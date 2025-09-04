African Tech Leaders Converge in NYC for Angel Fair Africa

Africa’s most prominent entrepreneurs and investors will gather at Google’s New York offices next week for the 12th Angel Fair Africa, marking the first time the influential event ventures beyond the continent.

The September 19 gathering, themed “Building and Investing in Africa,” brings together seasoned builders and investors to share experiences with emerging African startups seeking funding. The event coincides with the United Nations General Assembly week, positioning African entrepreneurship prominently on the global stage.

Leading the builders’ panel will be Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Managing Partner of Accelerate Africa and two-time unicorn co-founder of Andela and Flutterwave. Joining him are Barbara Iyayi, co-founder of Liquid Credit and New York-based investor, Benjamin Fernandes from Tanzania’s NALA and P1 Ventures, and Alexandre N’djore, CEO of Digitech from Côte d’Ivoire. Ghana’s Otema Yirenkyi from Nviron Hive will moderate the discussion.

The investors panel features Candice Morgan from Black Angel Group, Steven Grin from Lateral Frontier, Ghana’s Achumboro Ataande from Ataande & Advisors, and Dr. Ola Brown from HealthCap Africa Nigeria. South Africa’s Tinyiko Valoyi from Chanzo Capital will lead their session.

Angel Fair Africa has been held in Johannesburg, Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, Abidjan, Maputo, and Dar es Salaam since its 2013 inception, establishing itself as a premier matchmaking platform for African entrepreneurs and investors. The event will bring ten African startup founders from the continent to the US to pitch to a room of curated investors with the intent of doing deals.

The day opens with a fireside chat between renowned investor Esther Dyson of Term Limits and Eric Osiakwan from Chanzo Capital Ghana. Dyson’s investment experience spans the United States, Europe, and Africa, bringing unique perspectives to African entrepreneurship discussions. Her upcoming book “Term Limits” scheduled for 2027 will provide additional insights during the conversation.

Google’s hosting of the event reflects the tech giant’s growing commitment to African markets. The company has made significant investments across the continent, recognizing Africa’s potential as a major technology hub and consumer market.

The builders’ panel will focus on experiences constructing ventures, funds, accelerators, and incubators across Africa from inception. These discussions aim to inspire the ten founders preparing to pitch their startups to assembled investors throughout the day.

Simultaneously, the investors will outline their selection criteria and share portfolio company experiences, providing crucial insights for entrepreneurs seeking funding. This dual approach creates valuable learning opportunities while facilitating direct networking between founders and potential backers.

The event’s move to New York represents a strategic expansion aimed at connecting African startups with global capital markets. This positioning could provide African entrepreneurs with enhanced access to international investors and broader market opportunities.

Previous Angel Fair Africa events have showcased diverse sectors including fintech, healthtech, agtech, and logistics solutions. The consistent theme remains addressing African challenges through innovative technology solutions while creating scalable business models.

Success stories from past events include companies that secured significant funding rounds and expanded operations across multiple African markets. These outcomes demonstrate the event’s effectiveness in creating meaningful investor-entrepreneur connections.

The timing alongside UN General Assembly week amplifies the event’s significance, potentially attracting additional attention from international development organizations and global investors focused on emerging markets.