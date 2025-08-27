African Tech and Marketing Leaders Conclude Major Conference in Accra

Over 500 delegates from across Africa gathered in Ghana’s capital this week for a joint conference focusing on digital transformation and marketing innovation.

The AMC-TICON Africa 2025 event, held from August 20-22 at Labadi Beach Hotel, brought together technology and marketing professionals for three days of strategic dialogue.

The African Marketing Confederation and Technology Information Confederation Africa co-hosted the gathering alongside Ghana’s Chartered Institute of Marketing and Institute of ICT Professionals. Participants discussed emerging trends in digital marketing, artificial intelligence governance, and cross-sector collaboration opportunities.

Deputy Minister Mohammed Adams Sukparu officially opened the conference on behalf of Ghana’s Communications Ministry. His address emphasized government support for digital innovation while highlighting policy frameworks designed to accelerate technology adoption across various sectors.

Google’s Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Charles Murito, delivered a keynote address exploring Africa’s digital potential and the importance of global partnerships. His presentation focused on market opportunities emerging from increased internet penetration and mobile connectivity across the continent.

The conference featured separate breakout sessions tailored to each professional community. Marketing sessions examined brand trust, consumer engagement strategies, and digital advertising evolution. Technology tracks addressed cybersecurity challenges, smart infrastructure development, and fintech innovation patterns.

Girish Sharma, CEO of Guinness Nigeria, spoke about brand building in evolving African markets. His presentation highlighted how consumer preferences shift alongside economic development, requiring adaptive marketing approaches that balance global consistency with local relevance.

Professor Douglas Boateng, recognized as Africa’s first Professor of Supply Chain Management, addressed the intersection of logistics, technology, and marketing. His presentation explored how supply chain innovation drives competitive advantage while supporting sustainable business growth across African markets.

Artificial intelligence governance attracted significant attention during technology sessions. Professor Anthony Wong, President of the International Federation for Information Processing, led discussions about ethical AI deployment, regulatory frameworks, and data governance standards appropriate for African contexts.

The International Federation for Information Processing announced scholarship awards for three African professionals. Recipients from Ghana, Uganda, and Malawi will pursue master’s degrees in emerging technology fields, reflecting ongoing capacity-building efforts across the continent.

Cultural programming complemented professional sessions throughout the week. Ghana Tourism Authority organized visits to historical sites including Osu Castle and Independence Square. These activities provided networking opportunities while showcasing Ghana’s heritage to international delegates.

Awards ceremonies recognized outstanding contributions to both sectors. Professor Nii Narku Quaynor received a lifetime achievement award for his pioneering work in establishing internet infrastructure across Africa. His contributions earned him recognition as “the Father of the Internet in Africa.”

Zambia and Uganda dominated award categories, collectively winning eleven recognition honors. The ICT Association of Zambia earned designation as Best ICT Professional Body, acknowledging its leadership in professional development and technology standards advancement.

Conference organizers announced Zambia as the host country for next year’s event. The selection followed competitive presentations from Malawi, Zambia, and Botswana, with evaluation criteria including infrastructure capacity, government support, and local professional body readiness.

MTN Ghana demonstrated its new advertising application during closing sessions. The MTN Ads platform illustrates how telecommunications companies evolve beyond traditional services to support digital marketing ecosystems for businesses across various sectors.

The conference highlighted collaboration themes throughout its programming. Sessions emphasized partnerships between academia, industry, and government as essential for sustainable development and digital inclusion across African markets.

Both organizations position themselves as Pan-African bodies representing their respective professional communities. The African Marketing Confederation champions marketing excellence while TICON Africa promotes ICT professional standards and technological innovation.

Conference outcomes include commitments to establish regional innovation hubs, develop digital literacy programs, and organize policy roundtables addressing regulatory challenges. These initiatives reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen professional networks and knowledge sharing across borders.