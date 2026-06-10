African teams at the world’s premier tournament: AfroPari assesses the chances of all the continent’s representatives

Ten African teams at the biggest football competition is a historic milestone. The expansion of the tournament to 48 participants has opened the door for new names, but traditional giants such as Nigeria and Cameroon have been left on the sidelines. AfroPari analyzes all African teams World Cup 2026.

No. 10 – Cape Verde

For Cape Verde, just qualifying for the tournament is already a victory. The debutants dream of earning at least one point in a group that includes Spain, Uruguay, and even Saudi Arabia, which will start as favorites before the opening whistle. However, team captain Stopira knows miracles firsthand: playing for Torreense in Portugal’s third division, he won the Taça de Portugal, defeating the renowned Sporting CP in the final.

No. 9 – DR Congo

The Congolese return to the world stage after a 52-year absence. The road to qualification was far from easy, and the historic berth was secured thanks to a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the intercontinental playoffs. The realistic objective for DR Congo is to defeat Uzbekistan and put up a fight against Portugal and Colombia. Much of the team’s hopes rest on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Yoane Wissa, players with extensive Premier League experience.

No. 8 – South Africa

The only one of the 10 African teams World Cup 2026, and indeed the only African nation overall, to have previously hosted the tournament. Bafana Bafana have qualified for the first time since staging the event in 2010. Most of the squad plays domestically, with seven players coming from Mamelodi Sundowns, the reigning CAF Champions League winners. However, the team’s biggest hope may be Lyle Foster from English club Burnley, who found the net against both Manchester United and Tottenham this season. Mexico, Czechia, and South Korea are strong opponents, but there are no global giants in South Africa’s group.

No. 7 – Tunisia

A disciplined side with experience in major tournaments, but a long-standing problem: they regularly reach the world’s premier tournament but invariably fail to advance from the group stage. They want to change that in 2026. Much will depend on midfielders Hannibal Mejbri and Ellyes Skhiri. If they play well, Tunisia could challenge for second or third place in a group featuring the Netherlands, Sweden, and Japan.

No. 6 – Ghana

Everyone remembers Ghana’s 2010 quarter-final run and Asamoah Gyan’s infamous missed penalty after Luis Suárez’s handball. Things will be more difficult without Mohammed Kudus, as the Tottenham star is injured and will miss the tournament. However, with players of the level of Thomas Partey, Iñaki Williams, and Antoine Semenyo, the Black Stars are capable of beating anyone on their day. The key fixture will be against Croatia, who may struggle to cope with the American summer heat.

No. 5 – Algeria

The AFCON 2019 champions, Algeria, boast an experienced and well-drilled squad led by Riyad Mahrez and Ismaël Bennacer. They are real contenders to advance from the group, something they demonstrated not only during qualification but also in a pre-tournament friendly against the Netherlands, where they defeated the Oranje on home soil. Argentina will be a major challenge, but Jordan and Austria are opponents Algeria should not fear.

No. 4 – Côte d’Ivoire

One of the most balanced squads in Africa, the Elephants also arrive on the back of an impressive friendly victory over France. There is quality in every area of the pitch: Ndicka and Kossounou in defense, Fofana and Kessié in midfield, and Diomandé and Diallo in attack. If choosing an Africa World Cup 2026 dark horse, Côte d’Ivoire is a strong candidate. Their group features Ecuador, Germany, and Curaçao. If the Ivorians can beat Ecuador in the opening match, half the job will already be done.

No. 3 – Egypt

For Mohamed Salah, this will almost certainly be his final tournament, adding an extra layer of motivation. After a challenging season with Liverpool, the competition could also play a role in determining the next chapter of his career. Egypt have never advanced beyond the group stage, but this time they have a golden opportunity to rewrite history. With talents such as Omar Marmoush and Salah, the Pharaohs could even challenge for top spot in a group featuring Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran.

No. 2 – Senegal

Sadio Mané leads a team capable of surprising plenty of fans. Senegal face a difficult group that includes tournament favorites France, a Norway side led by Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, and Iraq, who recently held Spain to a draw in a friendly. However, the Lions of Teranga have stars of their own: from the experienced Édouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly providing security at the back to attacking talents Nicolas Jackson and Assane Diao.

No. 1 – Morocco

Morocco World Cup 2026 odds are the highest among all African teams. Their historic run to the semi-finals in Qatar 2022, the best result ever achieved by an African nation, was no fluke. Since then, the Morocco youth national team has won an international title, Wydad and AS FAR have reached the CAF Champions League final, and the national side added another AFCON trophy to its collection. Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, and Brahim Díaz are world-class stars, while the team itself remains Africa’s leading contender to make history again.

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