African Streaming Platform TidPix Launches Across Seven European Markets

TidPix, the African streaming brand operated by Rushlake Media, has expanded its reach to seven European territories through a partnership with LG Channels, bringing authentic African content to millions of households.

The platform launched on LG Channels in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Viewers in these markets can now access free, advertisement supported African films, series, and reality television around the clock through their LG smart televisions.

The content catalogue features prominent African productions including Nairobi Half Life and Supa Modo from Kenya, Abujaa from Nigeria, and Coming to Africa: Welcome to Ghana. The platform also streams Young and Rich, a Kenyan series, alongside Prefects, a Kenyan-Ugandan teen drama nominated for the 2025 International Emmy Award.

Philipp Hoffmann, Founder and Managing Director of Rushlake Media, described the expansion as significant for African storytelling’s global presence. He noted that LG’s platform provides a powerful channel to showcase African narratives’ richness, diversity, and creativity while meeting growing international demand for such content.

Matthew Broughton, Director of LG Electronics Europe’s WebOS Content and Services division, welcomed the partnership. He emphasized that TidPix offers LG television owners access to standout African films and series, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing high quality free entertainment through LG Channels in Europe.

The launch represents another step in TidPix’s digital distribution strategy across advertising based video on demand (AVOD) platforms, free advertisement supported streaming television (FAST) channels, and connected television ecosystems. The brand describes itself as authentically African and positions its mission as delivering quality African storytelling to global audiences through accessible digital platforms.

Rushlake Media, headquartered in Cologne, Germany with offices in Nairobi, Kenya, operates multiple streaming properties beyond TidPix. These include Kino on Demand, which bridges cinema and video on demand; Goethe on Demand, partnering with the Goethe-Institut to distribute German cinema globally; and festival streaming services for various film events worldwide.

The company was founded in 2013 and operates as a multi-platform network using proprietary streaming technology and third party platforms. Its business model focuses on serving niche audiences while enabling content owners to access streaming markets with scalable solutions and predictable revenues.

LG Channels serves as LG Electronics’ free streaming service, available on all WebOS smart televisions manufactured from 2016 onwards. The platform offers premium live and on demand content spanning movies, television shows, news, sports, and children’s programming through an intuitive interface navigable via the Magic Remote.

TidPix plans to continue expanding to additional platforms as part of its ongoing global distribution strategy, aiming to increase visibility for African creators and stories on premium international devices.